Ruto pledges budgetary autonomy for County Assemblies from July 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — President William Ruto has pledged that county assemblies will gain full budgetary autonomy starting July 1, saying the legal framework is now in place to operationalize the changes as part of broader efforts to strengthen devolution and institutional independence.

Speaking at the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, the President confirmed that he has already signed legislation granting independence to county assemblies, with the next budget cycle set to separate assembly budgets from county executives.

“Regarding our MCAs, I have signed the bill for the independence of county assemblies into law,” Ruto said.

“While the budget must be reworked, we will separate the county assembly budget from the county executive in the next budget cycle to ensure autonomy.”

The move is expected to give county assemblies greater financial control and oversight authority, reinforcing their legislative and watchdog roles at the devolved level.

The reforms aim to protect assemblies from undue executive influence and enhance accountability in county governance.

Pension schemes

Ruto also announced plans to introduce contributory pension schemes for governors, Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), and speakers, modeled on the system used by Members of Parliament.

The initiative is intended to ensure leaders do not face financial hardship after leaving office.

“We want a contributory model similar to that of Members of Parliament so that leaders do not fall into squalor after their terms,” he said, adding that implementation should be completed within the next budget cycle, with the process expedited over the next 90 to 120 days.

Beyond devolution, Ruto stressed the importance of building strong political parties anchored on ideology and a shared manifesto rather than ethnic identity.

He said such structures give leaders, including those from minority communities, a fair chance to rise based on merit and ideas.

“For us to build this political party, it must guarantee everyone a platform to demonstrate leadership without the baggage of community,” he said.

“Within a political party, we are all equal and judged by beliefs and vision, not the size of our communities.”

He emphasized that internal party leadership contests should be driven by persuasion and competence, with aspirants required to explain how they would implement the party manifesto.

According to Ruto, this approach is key to ending tribal politics and nurturing capable leadership.