Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto also announced plans to introduce contributory pension schemes for governors, Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), and speakers, modeled on the system used by Members of Parliament/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges budgetary autonomy for County Assemblies from July 1

President William Ruto signs legislation granting county assemblies budget autonomy starting July 1, with plans for contributory pensions for governors, MCAs, and speakers, emphasizing merit-based leadership over tribal politics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — President William Ruto has pledged that county assemblies will gain full budgetary autonomy starting July 1, saying the legal framework is now in place to operationalize the changes as part of broader efforts to strengthen devolution and institutional independence.

Speaking at the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, the President confirmed that he has already signed legislation granting independence to county assemblies, with the next budget cycle set to separate assembly budgets from county executives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Regarding our MCAs, I have signed the bill for the independence of county assemblies into law,” Ruto said.

“While the budget must be reworked, we will separate the county assembly budget from the county executive in the next budget cycle to ensure autonomy.”

The move is expected to give county assemblies greater financial control and oversight authority, reinforcing their legislative and watchdog roles at the devolved level.

The reforms aim to protect assemblies from undue executive influence and enhance accountability in county governance.

Pension schemes

Ruto also announced plans to introduce contributory pension schemes for governors, Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), and speakers, modeled on the system used by Members of Parliament.

The initiative is intended to ensure leaders do not face financial hardship after leaving office.

“We want a contributory model similar to that of Members of Parliament so that leaders do not fall into squalor after their terms,” he said, adding that implementation should be completed within the next budget cycle, with the process expedited over the next 90 to 120 days.

Beyond devolution, Ruto stressed the importance of building strong political parties anchored on ideology and a shared manifesto rather than ethnic identity.

He said such structures give leaders, including those from minority communities, a fair chance to rise based on merit and ideas.

“For us to build this political party, it must guarantee everyone a platform to demonstrate leadership without the baggage of community,” he said.

“Within a political party, we are all equal and judged by beliefs and vision, not the size of our communities.”

He emphasized that internal party leadership contests should be driven by persuasion and competence, with aspirants required to explain how they would implement the party manifesto.

According to Ruto, this approach is key to ending tribal politics and nurturing capable leadership.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Oburu Says ODM Unity Intact as It Moves Closer to Ruto Government

Oburu said he is steering the party toward the vision his late brother, Raila Odinga, had envisioned.

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM coalition must win 2027 with a margin of 3mn vote: Ruto

President William Ruto urges UDA to strengthen a coalition with ODM ahead of 2027 elections, emphasizing a landslide victory.

22 minutes ago

Africa

AUC Chair Welcomes Kenya’s new Permanent Representative, Galma Boru

Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru, presents credentials to AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming support for AU reforms...

45 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Matiangi discloses opposition agenda ahead of meeting with IEBC

"This practice of hiring thugs and goons, beating politicians, and disrupting the meetings of opposition politicians—how can we proceed to an election in such...

1 hour ago

Politics

The man quietly taking on Kalonzo in Ukambani

Augustus Muli’s National Liberal Party is gaining ground in Ukambani, challenging Kalonzo Musyoka’s long dominance and reshaping the region’s politics ahead of the 2027...

2 hours ago

County News

Over 900 stolen phones recovered in Nairobi as DCI cracks mobile theft ring

DCI arrests two suspects in Nairobi, recovers 900+ stolen mobile phones linked to cross-border theft syndicate, reinforcing intelligence-led crackdowns.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘CBC was Kibaki’s idea, not Uhuru’s’: Matiangi

Former CS Fred Matiang’i insists CBC reforms were conceived under Kibaki and Vision 2030, blaming the Ruto administration for mismanagement, placement crises, and rising...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘A government of criminals’: Maraga blasts Ruto after Othaya church chaos

Maraga demanded that President Ruto publicly apologise and ensure accountability for the officers involved.

7 hours ago