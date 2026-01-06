Rescue Underway for Girl Who Fell into Waterhole in Turkana Amid Drought

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Rescue efforts are underway for a girl who fell into a waterhole in Turkana while fetching water amid drought with another victim having been rescued, Kenya Red Cross says.

The incident occurred in Loima sub-county, Turkana County, where two girls, aged 16 and 18, were collecting water approximately 15 kilometres from the nearest village.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, its Turkana Search and Rescue team successfully recovered one of the victims, while efforts to locate the second girl are ongoing.

“Two girls, 16 and 18, fell into a waterhole in Loima, Turkana, about 15 km from the nearest village while fetching water amid the ongoing drought,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

The humanitarian agency said its Turkana Search and Rescue team managed to recover one of the victims, but efforts to locate the second girl were still ongoing.

“Kenya Red Cross Turkana Search & Rescue team recovered one victim; efforts to locate the second continue,” the statement said.

The incident underscores the dangers faced by residents in arid and semi-arid areas, where prolonged drought has forced communities to travel long distances and rely on unsafe water sources.

Search and rescue operations were continuing at the scene as authorities and humanitarian workers worked to trace the missing girl.

This comes even as Kenyans are set to prepare for predominantly sunny and dry weather over the next five days, according to the latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

In its outlook covering Tuesday, January 6, to Saturday, January 10, the department said dry conditions will prevail across most parts of the country, with isolated rainfall expected in a few regions.

Strong winds of up to 12.5 metres per second are also expected in parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties.

“Mainly sunny and dry conditions over several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is expected over a few areas, particularly in the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the south-eastern lowlands,” the department said.