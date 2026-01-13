President Ruto Urges Politicians to Stop Exploiting Youth, Launches Sh103.9mn Business Support in Samburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyan politicians to stop inciting young people to violence to advance personal agendas, emphasizing that his government has concrete plans to create opportunities for the youth and drive national development.

Speaking during the launch of a Sh103.9 million business start-up capital disbursement to 4,159 young entrepreneurs from Samburu, Isiolo, Laikipia, and Marsabit counties, the President said exploiting the youth without offering solutions to their challenges is selfish and counterproductive.

“The youth want a better future; they want to know how they will get jobs, better education, how they will venture into business, and what support they will get from their government. And that is what we are doing,” he said.

He urged young people to focus on meaningful economic activities, warning against mixing one-day political affairs with their daily livelihoods.

President Ruto challenged political rivals to present solid agendas for Kenya, arguing that sloganeering and tribal politics will not succeed.

“Stop tribal talk, hatred and falsehoods and present your plan. Kenyans can differentiate those with a plan from those without a plan,” he said.

He highlighted government investments in education, skills training, and employment opportunities as evidence of a deliberate strategy to empower youth.

The President launched the NYOTA Business Support programme, which aims to benefit 100,000 youth nationwide, with 70 beneficiaries per ward. He urged the youth to invest the funds wisely to improve their livelihoods.

President Ruto also outlined government investments in affordable housing and infrastructure, including 400 modern markets, 240,000 affordable housing units and hostels for 180,000 students.

In Laikipia County, he launched the Rumuruti Modern Market, a Sh260 million project for 750 traders, and announced government plans to invest Sh15 billion in housing, markets, and student hostels.

He also confirmed funding for key road projects, including Rumuruti-Nanyuki, Kinamba-Mwenje-Matwiku, Nanyuki-Doldol, and Mutanga-Njambi roads, and a modern stadium in Nanyuki to be completed this year.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki praised the President for tackling insecurity and restoring peace in Laikipia and other banditry-prone areas.

Governor Joshua Irungu lauded the government’s development programmes, including NYOTA and affordable housing. Governor Jonathan Lelelit described the NYOTA programme as transformative, enabling young people to grow businesses and earn decent livelihoods.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen highlighted the use of intelligence in disarming illegal firearms, ensuring residents are not unfairly treated, while Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya noted that NYOTA has improved inclusivity in previously marginalized areas.

“This is a clear demonstration that your leadership is taking opportunities to all parts of Kenya,” said Mvurya.