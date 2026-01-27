Over Half of MPs Likely to Lose Seats in 2027, Wetang’ula warns as pension reforms resurface

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – More than half of the current Members of Parliament are unlikely to retain their seats in the 2027 General Election, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has said, reigniting debate over pension and medical cover for legislators exiting public office.

Citing an actuarial report presented to a parliamentary pensions committee, Wetang’ula said the House faces an attrition rate of 56 per cent, meaning a majority of MPs will not serve in the next Parliament.

“Yesterday I was chairing a committee on pensions, and an actuarial report shows that on average, our attrition rate is 56 per cent. As we sit here, at least 56 per cent will not see the inside of parliament next parliament,” he said.

Under the current Parliamentary Pensions Act, only legislators who serve two full terms and reach the age of 45 qualify for a lifelong monthly pension, currently set at a minimum of about Sh125,000. Members with less than two terms are entitled only to a refund of their pension contributions plus interest, and a gratuity paid at the end of their term.

“We are not strangers to the fact that political attrition is an unavoidable reality, and the resultant consequence of that is exit from parliament, which comes with diminished earnings,” Wetangula stated.

The law has long drawn criticism from both serving and former MPs, who argue that first-term legislators and those serving multiple terms beyond two are disadvantaged by the current structure.

Under existing rules, one-term MPs receive a refund of contributions and interest, but no monthly pension, meaning many face a significant drop in income after leaving office.

Wetang’ula noted that several pension amendment bills have been tabled in recent years to address these disparities, including proposals to extend pension eligibility to include one-term MPs and to raise monthly entitlements for early cohorts of former lawmakers.

Some versions of such bills sought to guarantee a monthly pension of at least Sh100,000 for former MPs who served between 1984 and 2001, though they sparked opposition from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and financial authorities over fiscal sustainability.

In 2025, the Parliamentary Pensions Management Committee, chaired by Wetang’ula, approved pension payments for retired MPs amid broader discussions on the future of legislative retirement benefits.

The Speaker reiterated that beyond pensions, lawmakers need robust post-service medical cover, saying good health insurance is essential for dignified life after public service.

Speaker Wetangula stated the move aligns with broader parliamentary debates on expanding MPs’ health insurance so that contributions made during service benefit them in retirement, a proposal previously championed by legislators as part of their welfare reforms.

“”We want to make sure that there is a good life after you leave parliament so that you can be covered health-wise,” Wetang’ula said.