Opposition Fears Digital Blackout as Uganda Tightens Grip on Internet Ahead of Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Anxiety is mounting in Uganda as the government tightens control over digital infrastructure ahead of Thursday’s general election, despite official denials of a nationwide internet shutdown.

In a press briefing in Kampala, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Nyombi Thembo dismissed circulating reports of an indefinite suspension of internet and mobile money services as “fake news.”

The notice, which warned of a total blackout, was described as a malicious fabrication designed to incite panic.

Despite the denial, concerns persist as UCC confirmed the blocking of Starlink satellite services, citing “illegal operations” and non-compliance with licensing requirements.

This action effectively cuts off an alternative communication channel for opposition groups and election monitors, intensifying fears of pre-election information control.

The crackdown comes amid heightened political tensions as President Yoweri Museveni, 81, seeks a seventh term and opposition figures remain under scrutiny

Kizza Besigye is in military detention following his abduction in Nairobi in November 2024, with his legal team continuing to protest his military trial.

National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) has expressed doubts over UCC’s assurances, citing the 2021 precedent when an “open internet” pledge was followed by a total blackout just before the vote.

Regional observers also draw parallels with Tanzania’s October 2025 elections, where restricted social media access preceded a landslide victory for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and subsequent treason charges against dissenting voices.

The East African Community (EAC) has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) led by Ambassador Edda Mukabagwiza, which was officially flagged off today. However, the mission has not yet commented on the digital rights environment or the state’s pre-election internet policies.

As of Tuesday afternoon, major telecommunications operators MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda remain operational, though connectivity speeds have reportedly fluctuated in urban centers, keeping citizens, businesses, and political stakeholders on edge.