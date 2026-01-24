One dead as fuel tanker explodes after crash with truck on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – An oil tanker exploded into a ball of fire after colliding with a truck along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, behind Carnivore Restaurant, killing one person and triggering major traffic disruption.

The accident occurred on Saturday, January 24, causing panic and confusion along the busy highway near Wilson Airport. Two trucks — including the fuel tanker — went up in flames following the collision, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air and severely reducing visibility.

The tanker came to rest on the left-hand side of the dual carriageway, with part of its trailer spilling onto Swaminarayan Street, just below the tunnel along the Southern Bypass. The intense blaze blocked traffic in both directions, forcing a complete closure of the road.

Emergency response teams, including police and fire crews from the Kenya Airports Authority stationed at Wilson Airport, were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire and manage traffic.

The Kenya Red Cross said access to the area had been restricted to ensure public safety as emergency operations continued.

“The highway has been temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Traffic police have since put in place diversion measures around the affected area, urging motorists to avoid the Southern Bypass until further notice.

Authorities later confirmed that one of the drivers involved in the collision died. Details regarding the identity of the deceased and the condition of other individuals involved had not been released by the time of publication.

Truck fires involving fuel tankers and other heavy commercial vehicles have been reported in several parts of the country in recent years. Such incidents often follow collisions, rollovers or mechanical failures and frequently result in fires or explosions, posing serious risks to motorists and nearby infrastructure.