Murkomen Pushes Police Reforms Amid Rising Brutality Complaints

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 22 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says recent incidents of police violence reported in several parts of the country had prompted renewed engagement with police commanders to curb misconduct and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Speaking in Kisumu during a visit to the Kenya Coast Guard Service, Murkomen reassured Kenyans that the government will take firm action against officers involved in human rights violations.

He stated that the Ministry has held consultations with the Inspector General of Police and deputy inspectors general to ensure officers accused of abusing civilians or colleagues are closely monitored and, where necessary, removed from active duty.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that the National Police Service does not condone human rights violations, and the government of Kenya does not condone them,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that some cases of police brutality have been linked to mental health challenges and alcohol addiction among officers, adding that commanders have been directed not to deploy personnel suspected to be unfit for duty.

“You cannot deploy an officer who you already suspect has certain mental health challenges. That must be observed,” he said, adding that officers requiring medical or psychological support would be referred to appropriate facilities.

Beyond policing concerns, Murkomen’s visit focused on assessing the preparedness of the Kenya Coast Guard Service, which was established in 2018 to protect maritime resources, secure borders and enhance national security.

He said the Coast Guard plays a critical role in safeguarding Lake Victoria, Lake Turkana and the Indian Ocean, noting that the two international lakes have increasingly been used as routes for smuggling illicit alcohol and drugs.

Murkomen said the President has declared 2026 a critical year in the fight against drugs and illicit alcohol, making maritime surveillance a priority.

He said the Coast Guard currently lacks sufficient vessels to effectively patrol Lake Victoria, exposing fishermen to insecurity and cross-border crime.

Kenyan fishermen, he added, have complained of harassment, theft of fishing gear and robbery by individuals from neighboring countries.

“There have been many complaints from fishermen and women that there is harassment, stealing and robbing of fish and fishing equipment,” he said.

To address the gaps, Murkomen said the government is working with Kenya Shipyard Limited to rehabilitate nine patrol boats—four stationed in Kisumu and five along the coast.

He said the process would be fast-tracked to enhance multi-agency patrols on Lake Victoria.

Murkomen said Kenya will continue working with Uganda and other East African Community partners under existing agreements on the management and security of Lake Victoria, while strengthening its own enforcement capacity.

“We want to respect the partnerships we have, but we also want to strengthen our team so that they can respond accordingly,” he said.

He also announced plans to boost the Coast Guard’s manpower, saying about 200 officers from recent recruitments in the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service will be deployed after completing training.

Murkomen said the government remains committed to professional, accountable policing and constitutionalism, warning that officers who violate the law will face punishment, while those requiring rehabilitation will be removed from frontline duties.