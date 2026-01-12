Masquerade: MCSK warns against fired CEO who refuses to pack and go

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 — The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has called out Ezekiel Mutua for continued misrepresentation, accusing the former chief executive of persisting in presenting himself as the society’s CEO months after his dismissal and despite court rulings that upheld the board’s decision.

The MCSK Board of Directors said it dismissed Mutua as an employee on April 3, 2025, in a decision subsequently affirmed by two High Court rulings in May 2025.

“Despite the dismissal and its subsequent affirmation by the courts, Ezekiel Mutua Nyithya has persisted in presenting himself to the public as MCSK’s Chief Executive Officer,” the board said on Monday.

The society warned members, stakeholders, partners and the general public that Mutua has no authority to transact any business on behalf of MCSK and urged them to avoid any financial or contractual dealings with him.

“MCSK shall not be held liable for any loss, damage or injury incurred for transacting with Ezekiel Mutua Nyithya in the name of MCSK,” the board said.

Mutua’s removal came against the backdrop of a prolonged governance and legal crisis at the collecting society, including a high-profile dispute over his controversial pay rise.

Self salary increment

In July 2025, the State Corporations Appeal Tribunal upheld a finding that a Sh27.6 million salary increment awarded to Mutua was irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The tribunal found that the MCSK board had raised his monthly salary from Sh348,840 to Sh1,115,850 without seeking approval from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) or the relevant Cabinet Secretary, in violation of Article 230 of the Constitution.

“Failure to seek the SRC’s input and the Cabinet Secretary’s final approval rendered the increment unprocedural, null and void,” the tribunal ruled.

Despite a directive by the Cabinet Secretary on April 30, 2019 ordering the board not to implement the pay rise and to recover any monies already paid, the board proceeded with the new pay structure, leading to a Sh27.6 million loss of public funds.

The tribunal also upheld a surcharge of Sh2.76 million against a former board member involved in approving the increment, ruling that the decision-making process violated mandatory legal procedures.

In its latest notice dated January 12, 2026, the MCSK board said Mutua’s continued public conduct risks misleading artists, licensees and business partners and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The standoff underscores the deep governance crisis that has plagued MCSK for years, marked by court battles, leadership wrangles and regulatory interventions.