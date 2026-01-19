Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Lomé Summit Seeks Fresh Momentum for Eastern DRC Peace Process

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the urgency of African-led solutions to the long-running crisis, stressing that the continent must take primary responsibility for restoring peace in the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday participated in a high-level African Union–led meeting aimed at advancing the peace process in the conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), held in Lomé, Togo.

The meeting brings together a panel of co-facilitators appointed by the African Union, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza, and former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing the gathering, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the urgency of African-led solutions to the long-running crisis, stressing that the continent must take primary responsibility for restoring peace in the region.

“The African initiative must now take over and give meaning and credibility to the idea of African solutions to African problems,” Youssouf said.

He called for a proactive, coordinated, and inclusive approach involving the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and neighboring states, noting that the conflict ‘has lasted far too long’ and requires addressing its root causes to secure sustainable peace.

The Lomé summit follows the signing of a peace agreement between Rwanda and the DRC in Washington in November 2025, an accord brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Discussions at the meeting are focused on strengthening political coordination, enhancing regional security, establishing de-escalation mechanisms, scaling up humanitarian support, and promoting economic integration as a pathway to lasting stability.

The talks are being led by Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, who has been appointed by the African Union as the chief mediator for the Great Lakes crisis.

The African Union hopes the renewed diplomatic push will translate into tangible progress toward ending one of Africa’s most protracted and complex conflicts.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Crackdown on Narcotic Drugs as Detectives Seize Sh11.6mn Bhang in Nakuru, Keiyo South

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting two suspects and seizing large...

9 hours ago

Africa

AUC Chair Ali Youssouf backs Uganda vote as opposition cries foul

The African Union has commended Uganda’s election and congratulated President Yoweri Museveni on his re-election, even as the opposition rejects the results.

1 day ago

Africa

Uhuru joins co-facilitors in Togo for Talks On Eastern DRC Crisis 

Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, will lead the meeting. The African Union has appointed him as mediator for the Great Lakes...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio rift widens as Uhuru is asked to intervene in Junet ouster

A group of Azimio-affiliated parties has demanded the resignation of Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, accusing him of undermining the coalition.

5 days ago

Africa

UAE–African Union Talks Highlight Peace, Technology, and Water as Pillars of Africa’s Future

Both sides underscored the strong interlinkages between peace, security, trade, and development, agreeing that sustainable peace is essential for economic integration, while expanded trade...

January 10, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Junet: Muhoho locked Raila out of key campaign nerve centre

Junet, who served in the Azimio la Umoja campaign secretariat, said the Westlands office was at the centre of decisions on the recruitment and...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna defies ODM expulsion threats amid onslaught by pro-govt faction

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna dismisses calls for his removal, blames Junet Mohamed for mismanaged 2022 campaign funds, and rejects any ODM backing for President...

January 4, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru’s brother Muhoho retained money meant for Raila agents: Junet

Junet Mohamed blames former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Muhoho for the failure to deploy Azimio agents in the 2022 General Election, amid...

January 4, 2026