KRA, KPA Roll Out Major Reforms to Decongest Port of Mombasa and Accelerate Cargo Clearance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – The Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Ports Authority and other port stakeholders, have unveiled a series of joint reforms aimed at easing congestion at the Port of Mombasa, reducing cargo dwell time, and speeding up clearance processes.

The stakeholders resolved to relocate all long-stay cargo earmarked for auction or destruction to designated Container Freight Stations.

The exercise will begin with consignments that have remained at the port for more than 21 days, starting at the G-section, and is expected to free up critical yard space.

To further speed up clearance, KRA will expand its Pre-Arrival Processing framework, prioritising bulk cargo, low-risk shipments, and consignments under the Authorized Economic Operator programme.

The enhanced system will allow cargo to be processed before arrival, significantly reducing clearance times and improving predictability.

KRA will also introduce a multi-vendor model for the supply of Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System seals through an open expression of interest process.

