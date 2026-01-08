Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah/FILE

Kenya

KMPDU Launches Nationwide Enforcement Campaign Against Exploitation of Doctors Following CS Aden Duale Directive

Over the past four years, more than 3,000 foreign general practitioners have been licensed to practice in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has announced a comprehensive nationwide enforcement campaign to ensure all public and private health facilities fully comply with labor and professional standards, following a directive by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on the licensing and employment of foreign health practitioners.

Over the past four years, more than 3,000 foreign general practitioners have been licensed to practice in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KMPDU stressed that while international skills exchange is valuable, many foreign doctors have been recruited primarily as an exploitable workforce, often paid below the standards set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

“This is a pivotal moment. We will no longer tolerate the systematic undercutting of professional fees and labor standards in the name of profit,” KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah, stated.

“Private hospitals have institutionalized modern-day slavery by paying substandard wages and bypassing lawful employment procedures,” he said.

Such practices, he added, violate ILO conventions on equal pay and fair treatment for skilled labor across borders.

He also warned that underpaying and mistreating doctors erodes medical ethics, compromises patient safety, and contributes to unethical practices, including recent organ transplant scandals.

Going forward he announced a nationwide enforcement campaign to ensure compliance by both public and private health facilities.

“All doctors, foreign or local, must now be employed under dignified, transparent, and lawful contracts. Non-compliant facilities will face industrial and legal action,” he stated.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM Warns of UDA ‘Hostile Takeover’ in Western Kenya Ahead of 2027 Elections

Osotsi said that in recent days, a number of ODM legislators and officials in Vihiga and Kakamega Counties have been drawn into UDA electoral...

24 minutes ago

Kenya

Two Lionesses Safely Guided Back into Nairobi National Park After Straying into Kitengela

Patrol teams used the EarthRanger wildlife tracking system to locate the animals and safely steer them back into the park without incident

42 minutes ago

Top stories

KMTC Warns Applicants Against Admission Scams as KUCCPS Opens March 2026 Intake

KMTC cautioned applicants against fraudsters who are using social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, as well as unsolicited phone calls, to falsely...

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto Launches Phase Two of NYOTA Youth Empowerment Project, 50,000 Youth to Receive Startup Funds

The launch ceremony, held at the Eldoret Sports Club, also served as a disbursement exercise for youths who have successfully qualified for the program’s...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Bus Driver Caught in Dangerous Overtaking Fails NTSA Retest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – A bus driver caught on camera overtaking a lorry in a dangerously risky manoeuvre along a busy highway has...

1 hour ago

Top stories

NCIC Denies Summoning Gachagua Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks

NCIC described the claims as false, clarifying that no administrative or legal action has so far been taken against Gachagua.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Infotrak: Natembeya Tops Western Kenya’s Most Influential Politicians at 50%

The findings point to a shifting political landscape in Western Kenya, traditionally characterized by fragmented leadership among several senior figures.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto most preferred Presidential candidate in Western Kenya at 25pc – Infotrak poll

According to the study by Infotrak, Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i came in second with 15 percent, followed by George Natembeya at 13...

2 hours ago