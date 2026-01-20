Kitutu Chache MP Anthony Kibagendi arrested for assault

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 — Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi has been arrested on assault charges linked to an incident in Kisii Town.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest, saying Kibagendi would face the charges in court in Kisii on Wednesday.

DCI said it was handling the matter in accordance with standard criminal procedures.

The agency confirmed the arrest after the lawmaker said its officers “aggressively blocked” blocked him and took him to Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi without divulging details.

The arrest follows the emergence of CCTV footage showing Kibagendi physically attacking a man inside a Java House outlet on November 27.

The footage showed the victim, identified as Enock Omariba Moriasi, seated at a corner table when Kibagendi entered the restaurant dressed in jungle green trousers, a black jacket, and a mask.

Kibagendi pointed and shouted at Moriasi, who responded verbally.

The confrontation escalated quickly, with the MP allegedly kicking Moriasi in the chest, grabbing him by the neck, and continuing to physically assault him, prompting other patrons to intervene.

Kibagendi is not new to controversy.

In September 2025, Kibagendi clashed with his Kitutu Chache North counterpart, Japheth Nyakundi, during a funeral in Kisii County, where the two MPs argued over President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i before pushing and shoving on a raised podium.

MPs Kibagendi and Nyakundi Clash at Funeral Over President Ruto and Matiang’i