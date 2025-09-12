Connect with us

MPs Kibagendi and Nyakundi Clash at Funeral Over President Ruto and Matiang’i

KISII, Kenya Sept 12- Legislators Anthony Kibagendi and Japhet Nyakundi left mourns embarrassed after they almost exchanged blows at the burial service of former Governor James Ongwae’s mother.

The scuffle occurred when Kibagendi was making his remarks in support of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s potential presidential bid.

“I am asking our people to stand with Matiang’i — both as a community and as a nation,” said Kibagendi during his address.

The moment took a turn for the worst when Kibagendi criticized President William Ruto, prompting MP Nyakundi — who was standing nearby — to approach him aggressively in an apparent attempt to grab the microphone from him and eject him from the podium.

Security officers and supporters of the two MPs rushed up the podium to separate the two who were now shoving each other. At one point it looked like Nyakundi was going to push Kibagendi off the ledge of the podium.

The funeral briefly came to a standstill as members of the political class walked out, though proceedings later resumed.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Kibagendi claimed he received cheers from mourners because he is not affiliated with the current administration.

“When I criticized the President, he [Nyakundi] was embarrassed because the crowd was cheering me on. That’s when he grabbed the microphone from me and tried to provoke a physical altercation,” said Kibagendi.

He added that they would not allow President Ruto’s allies to divide the Abagusii community.

“We are united behind Matiang’i. We are not intimidated. We will continue to speak out against bad governance, and we will not allow anyone to come here and insult Matiang’i in his own backyard,” Kibagendi stated.

