Kihika demands apology from Senator Karanja over hotel claims, threatens defamation suit

NAKURU — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has demanded a public apology from Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja over what she terms false and defamatory remarks linking her to alleged multi-billion-shilling business interests in the county, warning she will sue if the claims are not withdrawn within seven days.

In a strongly worded demand letter by Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, the governor accuses the senator of making “false, malicious and gravely disparaging” statements during a church service in Nakuru on December 21.

According to the letter, the senator alleged that the governor had misappropriated county funds to construct a family-owned hotel valued at billions of shillings, further claiming the development sat on Kenya Railways land, was near sensitive public facilities, and posed national security concerns due to its proximity to State House.

The advocates state that the remarks, quoted verbatim in the letter, were presented as statements of fact rather than questions or calls for investigation, and amounted to defamatory speech intended to injure the governor’s reputation and standing with residents of Nakuru County and Kenyans at large.

“Our client has never misappropriated public funds and has never engaged in any fraudulent business,” the letter reads in part, insisting that no county resources have been used in any private or family enterprise linked to the governor.

The lawyers argue that making public allegations of corruption without evidence undermines due process and public trust, and that such claims, especially when made by an elected leader, cross the constitutional line separating legitimate political discourse from unlawful defamation.

The law firm has demanded an immediate and unconditional retraction, a public admission of liability, and a formal apology issued with the same prominence as the original remarks. It has also warned the senator against repeating or endorsing similar allegations.

Failure to comply within seven days, the letter says, will prompt legal action, including civil proceedings for defamation seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, injunctive relief, and any other remedies the court may deem fit.

The senator had not publicly responded to the demand by the time of publication.