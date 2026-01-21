Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenyan Woman in Cambodia Appeals for Urgent Govt Help Amid Human and Sex Trafficking Fears

Nancy Akinyi, a resident of Kibra in Nairobi, said the situation facing the group is deteriorating rapidly, with restricted movement, intimidation, and growing threats to their safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – A Kenyan woman stranded in Cambodia has issued a desperate appeal to the Kenyan government, warning that she and more than 100 other Kenyans are being held in unsafe conditions and face a serious risk of human and sex trafficking.

In a distress message seen on Wednesday, Nancy Akinyi, a resident of Kibra in Nairobi, said the situation facing the group is deteriorating rapidly, with restricted movement, intimidation, and growing threats to their safety.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are more than 100 Kenyans being held under threatening conditions, and there is a serious risk that we may be sold into human trafficking. We are not free to leave; we are intimidated, and our lives are in danger. The situation is very urgent and getting worse,” Akinyi said.

Akinyi revealed that she traveled to Cambodia in May 2025 on a visit visa after being recruited by an agency that promised employment opportunities in cosmetology.

However, she says the reality upon arrival was drastically different from what had been presented to her.

She alleged that some members of the group have been threatened, punished, or physically assaulted, heightening fears among those stranded.

In her appeal, Akinyi urged the Kenyan government to intervene urgently to secure their safety and facilitate their return home.

“We urgently request immediate intervention, protection, rescue, and assistance to return safely to Kenya. We are ready to share our location and all details securely,” she said.

She further claimed that attempts to seek help from Cambodian immigration authorities were unsuccessful.

According to Akinyi, officials advised her to purchase a ticket and leave the country despite being aware that she and others were allegedly being detained and abused.

“We don’t have a Kenyan embassy here, and the migration office told me to buy a ticket and leave, even though they knew I was being detained and beaten,” she said.

The revelations have renewed concerns over human trafficking syndicates targeting Kenyan job seekers abroad, particularly women lured with promises of employment.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Matiang’i Condemns ‘Shameful’ Arrest and Treatment of MP Anthony Kibagendi

The former Interior CS said the manner in which the arrest was conducted raised serious concerns about respect for the rule of law, due...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kibagendi Charged with Assault, Malicious Damage to Property

Kibagendi is accused of assaulting Enock Moriasi on November 27, 2025, at a Java House restaurant in Kisii town, allegedly causing bodily harm.

1 hour ago

Kenya

WhatsApp Chats Can Form Binding Contracts, High Court Rules

When full payment was demanded, the defence was that no valid agreement existed because nothing had been put in writing.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko Launches NEDP’s First Candidates as By-Election Campaigns Begin

The ceremony, led by NEDP party leader Mike Sonko, marked the party’s formal entry into Kenya’s by-election race and signaled its readiness to test...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt Rolls Out New Health Policy Platform to Fast-Track Sector Reforms

PS Oluga said Universal Health Care (UHC) remains a constitutional right and a central pillar of the government’s Taifa Care programme and the Bottom-Up...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nubian Giraffes Translocated to Strengthen Genetic Diversity in Kenya

The giraffes, aged between 2 and 3 years, were relocated to enhance genetic diversity, prevent inbreeding, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Kenya’s Nubian...

3 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall Launches Urban Renewal Program with Landmark Pre-Bidders Conference for Estate Redevelopment

Built Environment and Urban Planning County Executive Patrick Mbogo, welcomed the private sector’s strong interest in the initiative.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt-World Bank Partnership Boosts ICT Uptake in Kenyan Schools

A World Bank delegation met with Central Region Director of Education, Sabina Aroni, who highlighted the transformative impact of this joint initiative.

4 hours ago