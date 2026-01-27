Connect with us

Sheria House/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Registrar of Marriages ends manual printing of certificates in new changes

Government has ended manual printing of marriage certificates and special licenses, moving all issuance to the e-Citizen platform from January 13, 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The Office of the Attorney General has announced the discontinuation of the manual printing and issuance of Registrar’s Certificates and Special Licenses for marriages, marking a major shift to fully digital services under the government’s e-Citizen platform.

In a notice to marriage officers and the public, the Office of the Registrar of Marriages said that with effect from January 13, all Registrar’s Certificates and Special Licenses for civil, Christian and Hindu marriages will be generated and downloaded exclusively through the e-Citizen portal.

The move effectively ends the physical issuance of the documents at the Registrar’s office in Nairobi and other stations.

Under the new system, all certificates and special licenses will be accessed via www.ecitizen.go.ke, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize government services and improve efficiency, transparency and security in marriage registration.

The Office of the Attorney General said the digital certificates will feature enhanced security measures, including a marriage application reference number and a unique Quick Response (QR) code that can be scanned to verify their authenticity.

“This transition is aimed at improving service delivery while strengthening the security and integrity of marriage registration documents,” the notice said.

Members of the public and all marriage officers have been advised to take note of the changes and to use the e-Citizen platform for all future applications and downloads of Registrar’s Certificates and Special Licenses.

The Office of the Registrar of Marriages said it will continue to provide support during the transition period to ensure a smooth shift to the digital system.

The change is part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at reducing paperwork, cutting processing times and enhancing access to public services.

Comments
