KCSE Results Released: 270,000 Attain C+ and Above

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – The 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results have been officially released, marking a key milestone in the national education calendar.
Highlights of the results were given to President William Ruto by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba ahead of released at Chepisaas Boys Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County.
1,932 candidates attained grade A, while 270,000 scored C+ and above, qualifying them for direct entry to university.
A total of 993,000 candidates sat the examinations, with girls accounting for 50 per cent of the candidature.
The results further show that 72,000 candidates were from day secondary schools, reflecting continued participation from public day institutions across the country.
Education authorities said the outcomes provide a clear snapshot of performance under the current secondary education framework.