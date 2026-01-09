KCSE is ending and the pressure-filled era is finally over

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – For decades, four letters, KCSE have defined success and failure in Kenya.

They decided who was celebrated, who was shamed, which schools were praised, and which students were labelled “failures.”

Entire futures were often judged by a single exam sat over a few weeks at the age of 17 or 18.

Now, that era is quietly coming to an end.

As the 2025 KCSE results were released in Eldoret, education leaders confirmed what many Kenyans are only beginning to realise that KCSE is being phased out, and Kenya’s education system is undergoing its biggest change since independence.

“This moment stands as both a culmination of a long-standing tradition and the dawn of a new era,” Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said.

“It affirms our collective commitment to assessments that not only measure achievement but also nurture the competencies required for the future.”

For years, KCSE was more than an exam, it was a national obsession.

Schools were ranked by mean scores.

Teachers were judged by grades.

Students carried the heavy burden of expectation from parents, communities and the country at large.

Passing KCSE was equated to intelligence, discipline and worth.

Failing it often meant lifelong stigma.

That pressure did not stop at classrooms.

It spilled into high-stakes competition, extreme exam anxiety, and, at times, rampant cheating scandals that rocked the system over the years.

Entire exam centres were once compromised, as schools chased grades at all costs to protect reputations and funding.

Yet even as pass rates rose, a painful truth emerged that many students who “passed” KCSE still struggled to succeed in real life, lacking practical skills, creativity and adaptability in a fast-changing world.

– Why KCSE is being replaced –

According to CS Ogamba, Kenya has accepted that the old system could no longer serve the needs of modern learners or the economy.

“Education must always evolve to meet the demands of a dynamic world,” he said.

“The transition to competency-based assessment shifts our focus from rote memorisation to the demonstration of skills, values and knowledge that empower learners to thrive in the 21st century.”

The 2025 KCSE cohort is among the last groups to sit the exam under the 8-4-4 system, as Kenya completes its shift to Competency-Based Education (CBE).

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the new system is designed to end the “one-exam-decides-everything” culture that defined KCSE.

“The cumulative data gathered from projects, practicals and school-based assessments will form part of reporting at the end of Senior School,” Njengere said.

“This ensures learners are assessed over time, not judged by a single examination.”

Under the new structure, learners will choose pathways aligned to their strengths, including arts, sports, sciences and technical skills.

Assessment will include projects, practicals and continuous evaluation.

Digital and competency-based testing will replace high-pressure final exams

“KNEC is committed to assessments that guide learners to their next phase of life, not disadvantage them,” Njengere added.

The shift also reflects Kenya’s changing understanding of success.

In 2025, only 0.19 per cent of candidates scored an A, yet more than 634,000 students attained a pass grade of D+ and above.

For years, the system celebrated the few at the top while millions quietly exited school unsure of their place in society.

CS Ogamba said the reforms are meant to ensure no learner is left behind simply because they do not excel in written exams.

“These reforms are geared towards nurturing and building every learner’s potential,” he said, adding that students can now transition to universities, TVET institutions or skills-based careers with government support.

As KCSE fades into history, Kenya is closing a chapter filled with pride, pressure, pain and promise.

For parents, it marks the end of an exam that once terrified households.

For schools, it marks s a shift away from ranking and competition.

For students, it opens a future where talent, skill and creativity matter as much as grades.