Kenya

Junet meets Oburu as ODM scrambles to contain internal revolt

Behind closed doors, ODM’s top leaders are scrambling to stop a party built by Raila Odinga from tearing itself apart months after his death.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Thursday took another step to calm rising internal tensions after National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed met party leader Oburu Odinga at his Nairobi office.

Junet said the talks focused on the future of the party, its growth and the state of politics in the country, at a time when ODM is facing one of the most difficult moments in its history.

The meeting comes amid open disagreements among senior party leaders and growing pressure from supporters demanding clarity on ODM’s political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Junet–Oburu meeting follows talks held a day earlier between Oburu and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, whose position in the party had come under threat.

The two met hours after a petition seeking Sifuna’s removal, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was withdrawn to allow dialogue within the party.

After that meeting, Oburu struck a conciliatory tone, praising Sifuna and calling for tolerance of differing views within ODM.

“I met with my friend, Senator Edwin Sifuna, the Secretary General of the ODM Party. He remains a sober and principled voice, embodying the democratic ideals we believe in as a party,” Oburu said.

He added that disagreement should not be mistaken for disloyalty, insisting that strong parties grow through debate and open discussion.

“As a leader, I believe we must encourage everyone to speak their mind. Differences of opinion do not mean division,” Oburu said, noting that young people would play a key role in shaping the party’s future.

The petition against Sifuna was formally withdrawn through a letter by Aguko, Osman and Company Advocates, acting for Senator Oketch.

The law firm said the decision followed consultations with ODM leadership and was in line with the values of dialogue championed by the late Raila Odinga.

Instead of pushing for disciplinary action, the complainant opted for internal dispute resolution under Article 16(1)(g) of the ODM constitution, which allows the party leader to intervene and resolve disputes amicably.

The initial complaint had accused Sifuna of breaching party discipline and making remarks considered offensive to the party and its members, raising the possibility of de-whipping or expulsio

Mama Ida Odinga, the widow of ODM founder, the late Raila, on Wednesday also called on wrangling party factions to embrace dialogue in a bid to avert a simmering split.

“Let us solve the problems of the party by always asking ourselves: what would Baba do under these circumstances? Your guess is as good as mine. I am sure Baba would tell us, let us sit down and talk. That is my wish to sit down and talk about our differences,” she added.Mama Ida said.

