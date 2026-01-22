Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenta, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

Kenya

Jubilee Appoints Ole Kenta as New Secretary-General replacing Kioni

Kenta, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC), under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has appointed former Kajiado North Member of Parliament Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta as the party’s new Secretary-General, in a move aimed at strengthening the party’s national structures ahead of the next General Election.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the NEC, the party said the decision was part of ongoing efforts to reposition Jubilee for an aggressive grassroots comeback and prepare for competitive participation in future polls, including backing Former CS Fred Matiang’i for the presidency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The party leadership is headed by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Party Leader, with former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni serving as the Second Deputy Party Leader having shifted from the Secretary General post.

Kenta, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2013 on a TNA ticket to serve as Narok North MP and served two consecutive terms before contesting the Narok gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

Beyond elective politics, he has held senior positions in key public institutions, including serving as Chairman of Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) and as a Director at the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

Jubilee described him as a principled leader known for his firm stance against corruption and consistent advocacy for the protection of the Mau Forest ecosystem, a position that has earned him respect across political divides, particularly in the Rift Valley region.

“A public servant by conviction, Hon. Kenta brings to the Party a wealth of experience in elective politics, legal expertise, strategic management and institutional governance at a critical moment when the Party is strengthening its structures and positioning itself to win seats across the country,” the statement read.

The party said the appointment comes at a time when Jubilee is intensifying efforts to rebuild its grassroots networks, revamp county offices and coordinate coalition engagements as part of broader opposition realignments.

Jubilee called upon its members, supporters and partners to accord Kenta full cooperation and support as he assumes what it termed a demanding responsibility, noting that the success of the party’s reform agenda will depend on unity and discipline within its ranks.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

High Court orders PSC to audit presidential advisor offices, abolish unlawful ones

The court ruling comes amid concerns that several offices may have been created without proper constitutional or legal backing.

17 minutes ago

Kenya

Maraga Signals Coalition Plans Ahead of Kenya 2027 General Election

Maraga said any future political cooperation would be based on values rather than convenience or power-sharing arrangements.

25 minutes ago

Kenya

‘We Don’t Need to Pave Our Schools, Our Sand is Fine’: Wajir Governor to Gachagua

Abdullahi explained that decades of marginalization and limited access to basic services have left regions like Wajir at a disadvantage.

53 minutes ago
Raila broke his silence over Junet's fate amid growing tensions in the ODM party party. Raila broke his silence over Junet's fate amid growing tensions in the ODM party party.

Top stories

Junet: I used to speak to Baba 4-5 times a day

We talked about politics, Parliament, party issues and even personal matters -Junet

2 hours ago

Kenya

Buuri MP Rindikiri Injured in Road Accident While Heading to NYOTA Event in Meru

Preliminary reports indicate that the legislator is safe and in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and was able to proceed with his scheduled...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Directs Chiefs to Ensure All Junior Secondary School Learners Report to School

Learners to report regardless of fees or school uniform as government enforces 100% transition.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Prices to Remain Stable Despite Production Dip, Kenya Sugar Board assures

The Kenya Sugar Board said the country has adequate sugar stocks to meet market demand, despite lower domestic output recorded in 2025 and continuing...

3 hours ago

Kenya

ODPC Confirms Deletion of Kenyans’ Biometric Data by Worldcoin

The ODPC stated that Worldcoin had fully complied with government directives to delete iris scan data, which had prompted the suspension of its operations...

4 hours ago