Jubilee Appoints Ole Kenta as New Secretary-General replacing Kioni

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC), under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has appointed former Kajiado North Member of Parliament Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta as the party’s new Secretary-General, in a move aimed at strengthening the party’s national structures ahead of the next General Election.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the NEC, the party said the decision was part of ongoing efforts to reposition Jubilee for an aggressive grassroots comeback and prepare for competitive participation in future polls, including backing Former CS Fred Matiang’i for the presidency.

The party leadership is headed by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Party Leader, with former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni serving as the Second Deputy Party Leader having shifted from the Secretary General post.

Kenta, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2013 on a TNA ticket to serve as Narok North MP and served two consecutive terms before contesting the Narok gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

Beyond elective politics, he has held senior positions in key public institutions, including serving as Chairman of Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) and as a Director at the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

Jubilee described him as a principled leader known for his firm stance against corruption and consistent advocacy for the protection of the Mau Forest ecosystem, a position that has earned him respect across political divides, particularly in the Rift Valley region.

“A public servant by conviction, Hon. Kenta brings to the Party a wealth of experience in elective politics, legal expertise, strategic management and institutional governance at a critical moment when the Party is strengthening its structures and positioning itself to win seats across the country,” the statement read.

The party said the appointment comes at a time when Jubilee is intensifying efforts to rebuild its grassroots networks, revamp county offices and coordinate coalition engagements as part of broader opposition realignments.

Jubilee called upon its members, supporters and partners to accord Kenta full cooperation and support as he assumes what it termed a demanding responsibility, noting that the success of the party’s reform agenda will depend on unity and discipline within its ranks.