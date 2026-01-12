LIVE: iShowSpeed arrives in Maasai Mara as viral Kenya tour breaks the internet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 — American social media sensation iShowSpeed arrived in the Maasai Mara on Monday, taking his viral Kenya tour to one of Africa’s most iconic safari destinations in a visit that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says has significantly boosted the country’s global profile.

The YouTube star’s arrival in the world-famous reserve caps a whirlwind and highly publicised tour of Kenya that has seen the country trend globally across multiple social media platforms.

“Hosting iShowSpeed gives Africa a rare platform to tell its own stories — the beauty, the culture, and our hospitality,” Miano said on Sunday as Speed concluded a major fan event at the KICC in Nairobi, noting that Kenyans themselves helped shape the influencer’s itinerary to showcase the best of the country.

Speed’s Kenya visit has already delivered record-breaking online engagement.

His livestreams from Nairobi National Park and other landmarks saw his YouTube subscriber count jump by nearly 200,000 in a single broadcast, with more than 180,000 viewers watching concurrently.

In Nairobi, huge crowds of fans thronged his convoy, forcing authorities to provide police escorts to manage the surging numbers of followers.

From training with the Kenya Rugby team, meeting javelin champion Julius Yego, sampling traditional foods, to touring the capital in a decorated matatu, Speed’s viral moments have kept Kenya in the global spotlight.

Tourism officials say the Maasai Mara leg of the tour is expected to further amplify Kenya’s appeal as a premier destination for wildlife, culture and adventure, particularly among Gen Z and millennial travellers.

“Kenya didn’t just show up — it broke the internet,” Miano said.

iShowSpeed’s “Speed Does Africa” tour spans 20 countries with daily livestreams, but Kenya has so far drawn the largest crowds and the loudest buzz, in what officials are calling a major win for the country’s tourism marketing strategy.