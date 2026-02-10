Train stopovers help growth of tourism, trade – China Daily

Nearly a decade after its launch, the Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railway is revitalizing Kenya’s tourism sector, improving access to Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks and creating new economic opportunities for previously quiet gateway towns such as Voi and Mtito Andei.

Stretching 472 kilometers between the East African country’s capital of Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, a major project of the Belt and Road Initiative, and one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Kenya since its independence in 1963, the SGR’s flagship passenger service — the Madaraka Express — has not only revolutionized mobility but also quietly transformed access to the largest and oldest wildlife conservation areas, fueling tourism and stimulating local economies across southern Kenya.

For many travelers, the journey itself has become an unforgettable part of the safari adventure as the passenger train glides across the Kenyan landscape, enabling passengers to catch glimpses of wildlife and rural life, all while enjoying the comfort of a world-class railway service.

Eight years after the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway was put into operation, the railway, which cut the travel time between the two biggest cities of Kenya to five hours, has become the most popular means of transport for local residents traveling between the two cities due to its swiftness, safety and affordability. Currently, the two cities and towns in between are linked by a two-lane road that takes more than 10 hours for motorists to reach their destination.

The Madaraka Express operates with fully air-conditioned coaches equipped with modern amenities, including charging points at every seat, Wi-Fi, fold-out tray tables, pocket seat storage, changing facilities for babies and spacious seating designed to guarantee comfort and convenience.

Other than economy-class coaches, which provide a cheap option for local tourists and adventurers, Kenya Railways Corporation provides first-class and premium-class coaches that feature reclining seats and enhanced onboard amenities, positioning it among the best passenger rail services in Africa.

Philip Mainga, KRC managing director, said the introduction of premium services reflects rising demand, particularly from tourists seeking seamless, high-quality transport to wildlife destinations, supported by fixed schedules and minimal exposure to road-related delays.

Combined with existing afternoon and intercounty stops, Voi and Mtito Andei towns — gateway towns to Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks, respectively — have experienced a significant increase in passenger traffic, with an average of 900 passengers now boarding and alighting at Voi alone each week.

“The SGR has unlocked vast potential for local businesses and tourism at the gateway towns,” Mainga said, adding that eight out of 10 tourists use the service.

The ripple effects of the SGR continue to benefit taxi operators, hospitality establishments, tour operators and small-scale traders as they increasingly integrate the rail service into their business operations.

Notable increase

Standing as the largest hospitality facility in Tsavo East National Park, Stella Purity Mwakuluwa, the unit manager of Voi Wildlife Lodge, acknowledged a notable increase in guest arrivals through the Voi SGR station.

“The lodge operates dedicated vans that ferry guests from the station to our facility,” she said.

The lodge boasts 178 rooms, 25 Manyatta tents and conference facilities for up to 600 guests, along with a sister property at Man Eaters Camp in Tsavo West National Park, which is also seeing increased visitor numbers thanks to the SGR.

At the Lion Hill Safari Lodge, perched next to the main gate of Tsavo East National Park, Director Surjeet Singh Basil said the SGR has become a game-changer for safari logistics. Operating for more than 21 years, the lodge has increasingly benefited from rail-linked tourism since the Madaraka Express introduced the Voi stopover on Feb 1, 2023.

“A major turning point came on Dec 15, 2024, when Kenya Railways introduced a nighttime stopover for the 10 pm Madaraka Express in both directions. “This, combined with existing afternoon and intercounty services, further enhanced connectivity and passenger traffic,” Basil said.

The lodge, known for its wide views over the savanna — where lions, elephants, giraffes and even leopards can be spotted — is expanding from 12 rooms to 20, while also offering tented accommodation near its swimming pool.

“The SGR has helped us. We now get clients from Nairobi and the coastal areas of Diani and Watamu. When guests book, we arrange to pick them directly from the station,” Basil said.