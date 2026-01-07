Inside China’s expanding partnership with Africa – China Daily

As Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects accelerate across Africa, China is broadening the scope of its cooperation beyond infrastructure development to include trade facilitation.

Across the continent, BRI projects are upgrading transportation networks, strengthening energy infrastructure, and expanding digital connectivity, contributing to economic growth and regional integration.

In a complementary move, China announced in June 2025 that it will grant zero-tariff access to exports from all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

This policy is widely viewed as a strategic step to boost Africa’s trade competitiveness while deepening economic ties between Africa and China.

Experts note that the combination of infrastructure development under the BRI and preferential trade terms could accelerate industrialization, enhance cross-border trade, and create jobs across the continent.

African exporters now have the opportunity to reach Chinese markets more easily, reducing costs and encouraging greater participation in global value chains.

The move is also seen as a way to strengthen China–Africa economic cooperation, providing a platform for joint ventures, technology transfer, and investment in sectors beyond traditional infrastructure, including digital economy, energy, and manufacturing.

As BRI projects continue to expand, the combination of improved connectivity and tariff-free trade is expected to significantly enhance Africa’s economic resilience and integration into global markets.