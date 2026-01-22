Connect with us

Lake Victoria. FILE

Kenya

Govt Strengthens Lake Victoria Security to Combat Smuggling, Protect Livelihoods

KCGS Director General Bruno Shioso highlighted that upgraded facilities are expected to strengthen patrol operations, improve officer welfare, and enhance rapid response capabilities to incidents across the lake.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The government of Kenya has stepped up security measures along Lake Victoria to combat smuggling and protect the livelihoods of communities that depend on the lake.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen met with the management of the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) in Kisumu, Nyanza County, to review the progress of their mandate and ongoing projects along the Lake Victoria Basin.

“The project, currently at 80% completion, will enhance surveillance and rapid response capability while improving working conditions for officers,” Murkomen said.

During the meeting, KCGS Director General Bruno Shioso highlighted that upgraded facilities are expected to strengthen patrol operations, improve officer welfare, and enhance rapid response capabilities to incidents across the lake.

The engagement was attended by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli, and other senior officials.

Authorities also announced that Kenya Shipyard Ltd has rehabilitated three additional boats, further boosting surveillance and enforcement capacity.

Officials emphasized the importance of collaboration with Beach Management Units (BMUs) and other stakeholders to ensure compliance, improve information sharing, and enhance safety for local communities dependent on fishing and trade.

“Lake Victoria is not just an economic asset; it is a lifeline for millions. Protecting it from smuggling and unsafe practices is a national priority,” Murkomen said.

The government’s continued focus on upgrading infrastructure, boats, and operational capacity reflects its commitment to safeguarding livelihoods and ensuring law enforcement effectiveness on Kenya’s largest freshwater lake.

