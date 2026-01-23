Gachagua Alleges Intimidation of North Eastern Journalists Over Planned Interview

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that journalists from Northeastern Kenya withdrew from a planned interview with him after allegedly facing threats and intimidation.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua said radio stations from counties including Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, and Isiolo had reached out to request an interview, following strong public demand.

Despite being on a private holiday in Mombasa, he said he cut short his trip and returned to Nairobi to participate in the interview.

However, Gachagua alleged that the interview did not take place because some journalists were pressured by political actors in the region.

He claimed that certain leaders sought to maintain a narrative of marginalization while preventing him from explaining other causes of persistent poverty in the region.

His comments followed the announcement by the North Kenya Media Practitioners that the planned roundtable interview had been canceled.

The journalists stated the decision was made after careful consultations and was guided by professional and ethical considerations.

In their statement, the media practitioners emphasized their commitment to responsible journalism and national cohesion, noting that recent statements by Gachagua appeared divisive and emphasized ethnic and regional fault lines at a time when unity is critical.