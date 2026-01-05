Deposed Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

NEW YORK, Jan 5 – Venezuela’s deposed leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared before a New York court on Monday, where charges against them were formally read out.

Maduro and Flores were presented before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York wearing prison uniforms, with their feet shackled, according to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner. Their hands were not restrained, allowing Maduro to shake hands with his attorney.

Maduro pleaded not guilty, telling the judge: “I am a decent man, the President of my country… I was captured.”

The 25-page indictment includes multiple drug trafficking and weapons-related charges, among them allegations of a “narco-terrorism conspiracy.”

The case is being overseen by 92-year-old District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

“It’s my job to assure this is a fair trial, that’s my job and that’s what I intend,” Judge Hellerstein said.

Federal court records show Maduro has retained attorney Barry Joel Pollack, best known for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Following the court appearance, Maduro and Flores are expected to be returned to custody, with bail considered unlikely.

Dramatic images showed the pair being transferred under heavy armed guard to the Manhattan courthouse. They are expected to formally enter their pleas during the arraignment, which typically involves brief proceedings.

US prosecutors accuse Maduro of overseeing a drug trafficking network, weapons offences, and running what they describe as a “narco-terrorist” regime—allegations he strongly denies.

Maduro and Flores were reportedly taken from their Caracas residence on Saturday and flown to the United States following a special forces operation.

Meanwhile, at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern that international law may not have been fully respected in the operation.