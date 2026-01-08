Colombian president speaks with Trump on phone – China Daily

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – Colombian President Gustavo Petro spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon, according to sources from the Colombian Foreign Ministry reported by local media.

The call comes amid rising tensions between the two countries, following recent threats made by President Trump against Petro.

Details of the conversation have not been fully disclosed, but officials indicate the leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional security concerns.

President Petro, who has been vocal on diplomatic issues in Latin America, has faced mounting pressure from international counterparts in recent weeks.

Analysts say the phone call signals a potential attempt to manage escalating tensions and avoid further deterioration of U.S.-Colombia relations.

The Colombian government emphasized that it remains committed to dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes, while continuing to safeguard national interests.