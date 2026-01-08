Britain confirms support for US seizure of oil tanker in North Atlantic – China Daily

LONDON — The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday that British forces assisted a US-led operation against the tanker Marinera, also known as Bella 1, in the North Atlantic at Washington’s request, reported local media.

The British Armed Forces provided “pre-planned operational assistance, including basing support, to US military assets operating in the UK-Iceland-Greenland gap,” Sky News reported, citing a statement from the ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday, US European Command said it had seized an oil tanker in the North Atlantic during an operation. The vessel is reportedly linked to Venezuela and registered as a Russian tanker.

Russia has condemned the US action and demanded that the United States ensure the humane treatment of Russian citizens aboard the seized vessel, TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.