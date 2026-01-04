Babu Owino seeks urgent police response after gun fight with Alai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 — Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called on security agencies to urgently investigate Kilimani MCA Robert Alai following a confrontation in which the ward representative is accused of drawing a firearm and threatening him at a Nairobi restaurant.

In a statement issued Sunday, Babu said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and amounted to an unprovoked attack that posed a serious threat to his life.

According to the legislator, the confrontation took place at a popular restaurant along Lenana Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, where he had gone for a private meeting with a senior clergyman.

Babu said he had released his security detail for the Christmas holidays and drove himself to the meeting, arriving at about 3.40pm. The discussion, he said, lasted approximately 20 minutes.

As he was leaving the restaurant, the MP said he noticed a group of people known to him seated at a nearby table, among them Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai.

The Embakasi East lawmaker said he approached the table to exchange greetings, but the situation quickly escalated.

“Without any provocation, he accused me of being behind alleged social media attacks on his wife,” Babu said.

He said he denied the accusations, adding that he does not know Alai’s wife and has never involved family members in political disputes.

“I have always held women in high regard. Attacking women has never been part of my political conduct,” he said.

Babu alleged that the MCA then became aggressive, pushed him, drew a pistol and struck him on the chest and jaw with it, in full view of other patrons.

Hostile

He said he urged Alai to calm down and explain the accusations, after which the confrontation briefly de-escalated when another individual intervened and separated them.

However, the MP claimed that moments later, Alai again turned hostile, picked up a glass of water and poured it on his face as a crowd gathered following the disturbance.

To avoid further escalation, Babu said he immediately left the restaurant and reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station.

“I take this incident very seriously. It was an unprovoked attack on my person, motivated by my political stand, and constituted a clear threat to my life,” he said, calling for a thorough investigation and appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The Embakasi East MP further claimed the incident formed part of what he described as a pattern of harassment and threats directed at him following the death of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He cited a previous incident in Siaya during Odinga’s burial, where he alleged that individuals had been mobilised to attack him.

“As leaders, we are expected to set an example for society. Our calm should never be mistaken for fear. We will always stand our ground in defence of our lives, our dignity and the rule of law,” Babu said.

By the time of publication, Kilimani MCA Robert Alai had not publicly responded to the allegations, while police had yet to issue an official statement on the reported incident.