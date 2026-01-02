Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Muli/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP leader Muli urges unity, accountable leadership in Ukambani

National Liberal Party leader Augustus Muli has urged Ukambani residents and its leaders to embrace unity, accountable leadership and people-centred development in his New Year message.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Muli has called on the people of Ukambani to embrace unity, accountable leadership and people-centred development as the region ushers in the new year.

In his New Year message titled “A New Year of Renewal, Unity, and Shared Progress for Ukambani,” Dr Muli, who is also the patron of the Anzauni clan, underscored the importance of collective purpose and inclusive growth, stressing that the region’s future depends on uplifting farmers, traders, youth, women and vulnerable groups.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Ukambani has always stood tall because of its people — their resilience, enterprise, rich cultural heritage and unwavering sense of community,” he said.

Unity plea dominates Kamunya burial amid Mt. Kenya power tussle

Dr Muli noted that through the National Liberal Party, his leadership remains committed to listening to citizens, empowering communities and delivering tangible results. He said the party’s agenda is anchored on sustainable development, social justice and shared prosperity.

Outlining his priorities for the year ahead, Dr Muli highlighted agricultural empowerment through modern tools, fair markets and climate-resilient practices; greater inclusion of youth and women in entrepreneurship, education and leadership; accountable governance grounded in transparency and integrity; and stronger community resilience through social safety nets for the most vulnerable.

He said these pillars would ensure that Ukambani continues to thrive as both an economic hub and a cultural beacon in Kenya.

“May this new year bring peace to your homes, progress to your communities and renewed hope for a brighter future,” Dr Muli said.

The message comes amid renewed calls by regional leaders for stronger accountability and economic revival.

Ukambani, long recognised for its enterprise and cultural heritage, is increasingly viewed as playing a vital role in Kenya’s broader development agenda.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga vows to make consequences certain in 2027 pitch

Former Chief Justice David Maraga vows to make “consequences certain and the law predictable” under the Ukatiba Movement, pledging constitutionalism and an anti-corruption drive.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP leader roots for Mt Kenya unity, signals alliance with Maina Njenga

Augustus Muli has called for Mt. Kenya unity and pledged a coalition with Maina Njenga as 2027 election politics took centre stage at a...

1 day ago

Africa

Uhuru Kenyatta urges African youth to lead continent’s transformation

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged African youth to embrace values-driven leadership, saying young people hold the key to the continent’s future.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu promises clear vision: a Kenya that works for all in 2026

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga pledges a clear vision for a Kenya that works for all, emphasizing unity, education, job creation, and accountable leadership...

2 days ago

Africa

Israel recognition of Somaliland strategic realignment, not misstep: expert

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state reflects strategic realignment, rewarding governance and state-building, say Horn of Africa experts, despite regional opposition.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP’s Augustus Muli calls on IEBC to fix gaps ahead of 2027 polls

NLP leader Augustus Muli urges the IEBC to reform and ensure credible, transparent elections ahead of 2027 General Election.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale dismisses Mudavadi’s ‘disruptive’ seventh ballot call

Health CS Aden Duale rejects Musalia Mudavadi’s call for a seventh ballot in 2027, citing risks of uncertainty and sufficiency of existing constitutional mechanisms.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga to lead movement against Ruto’s plan to scrap term limits

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga accuses the UDA government of plotting to amend the Constitution to extend President William Ruto’s term, warning of threats...

4 days ago