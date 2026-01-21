21 Indian defence firms showcase capabilities at the 3rd India–Kenya Defence exhibition in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 — Twenty-one Indian defence companies showcased a range of defence platforms, systems and advanced manufacturing capabilities at the 3rd India–Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar held in Nairobi, the High Commission of India to Kenya said on Wednesday.

The exhibition, held on January 19, brought together companies from both India’s public and private sectors, highlighting export-ready defence solutions under the country’s “Make in India” initiative.

“The companies participated under the aegis of FICCI, highlighting India’s Make in India and export-ready defence solutions,” the High Commission said in a statement.

The event formed part of a three-day visit to Kenya, from January 19 to 21, by a four-member Indian defence delegation led by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) in India’s Ministry of Defence.

The visit aimed to advance bilateral defence industrial cooperation between New Delhi and Nairobi.

The exhibition was jointly organised by the High Commission of India in Kenya and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), with support from India’s Department of Defence Production.

Previous editions were held in 2022 and 2024.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Soipan Tuya, alongside Kumar and the High Commissioner of India to Kenya.

On the sidelines, Kumar held meetings with senior Kenyan defence officials, including Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lt Gen John Omenda.

Discussions focused on strengthening defence industrial collaboration, capacity building, training, sustainment partnerships, information sharing, and long-term cooperation in defence exports and maintenance support.

During the visit, Kumar also paid homage at the Joint India–Africa Commemorative Pillar at Mile 27, a memorial dedicated to unknown Indian and Kenyan soldiers of the First World War.

The monument, built by the Government of India, was jointly unveiled in June 2025 and symbolises shared sacrifice and enduring partnership.

The delegation also visited Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL) in Mtongwe, where discussions highlighted cooperation opportunities under a memorandum of understanding signed in August 2023 between India’s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and KSL, particularly in shipbuilding, repair and sustainment.

India and Kenya share long-standing friendly relations, with defence cooperation forming a key pillar of their bilateral partnership.

The High Commission said the visit reinforced momentum in India–Kenya defence engagement and advanced prospects for deeper defence industrial collaboration, in line with India’s expanding defence partnerships across Africa.