Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Why Jobs and Cost of Living Now Dominate Kenyans’ National Concerns

Other key concerns include combating corruption and enhancing accountability (20.59%), improving healthcare and education (11.76%), and expanding access to education (8.82%).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Kenyans are calling for decisive action from leaders, with job creation and economic growth emerging as the top priority for the next 12 months at 55.88 percent.

According to the latest findings by KenyaPolls Spotlight, other key concerns include combating corruption and enhancing accountability (20.59%), improving healthcare and education (11.76%), and expanding access to education (8.82%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The study Interestingly shows that strengthening security did not feature as a priority, indicating that economic and governance issues currently outweigh security concerns in the public mind.

The survey further shows that corruption is the single biggest national concern at 44.12%, followed by the rising cost of living (26.47%) and unemployment (20.59%).

Public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the cost of living is particularly pronounced.

A majority of respondents rated the government’s performance as very poor (41.18%) or poor (20.59%), pointing to widespread frustration over high prices and strained household incomes.

Only a small minority expressed positive views, with 2.94% rating performance as very good and 5.88% as good.

The survey also highlights a strong demand for integrity and accountability in governance, as economic pressures continue to affect livelihoods across the country.

Many respondents indicated that meaningful job opportunities and sustainable economic growth would do the most to restore public confidence.

Demographically, 58.82% of respondents were male and 41.18% female. Regionally, the majority of participants were drawn from Nyeri County (41.18%) and Nairobi City (26.47%), with additional representation from Meru, Kwale, Kilifi, Kiambu, Laikipia, Kajiado, and the Kenyan diaspora.

KenyaPolls said the results underscore the importance of aligning national policies with citizens’ priorities. The survey reflects an urgent public call for economic stability, honest leadership and practical solutions to the challenges confronting Kenyans.

As the country looks ahead, the message from citizens is clear: leaders must focus on jobs, tackle corruption decisively and address the high cost of living to deliver tangible progress and rebuild public trust.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Holiday Rush: How Kenyans Can Enjoy Free Park Entry Before Year-End

KWS said the festive promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable while giving Kenyans a chance to reconnect with nature during the...

1 minute ago

criime

Six Arrested Over Violent Highway Robbery in Mbumbuni

The arrests followed a report by a complainant who was travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani aboard a Probox vehicle.

39 minutes ago

Kenya

Kisumu MP Joshua Oron Brings Christmas Cheer to Street Children, Marginalised Families

The initiative, which involved serving breakfast and lunch on the streets of the lakeside city, brought together community volunteers and a non-governmental organization working...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Junet alleges Uhuru Plot to Inject Sh1bn Into ODM to pull Party out of broad-based govt

According to Junet, the alleged plot was revealed to him during a recent meeting in Kisumu, where he was invited by a senior party...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Douglas Kanja Leads Road Safety Assessment on Christmas day

The assessment covered Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, Nairobi-Nanyuki Highway, and Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, key routes that often experience a rise in road fatalities during peak holiday travel.

20 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Amin Conducts Festive Season Security Assessment in Kwale

Amin began his inspection at Diani Police Station before proceeding to key beaches in Diani, strategic areas due to their popularity with tourists and...

21 hours ago

Top stories

KJSEA Grade 10 placement: How to review placement choice as deadline draws near

The Ministry of Education has opened a seven‑day review window beginning Tuesday, December 23, to allow families to verify the placement of Grade 9...

22 hours ago

Kenya

PS Ouma Oluga Brings Wheelchairs, Compassion to Families in Rarieda

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 25 – A festive-season outreach led by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga brought renewed hope and mobility to vulnerable families in...

22 hours ago