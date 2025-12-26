Why Jobs and Cost of Living Now Dominate Kenyans’ National Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Kenyans are calling for decisive action from leaders, with job creation and economic growth emerging as the top priority for the next 12 months at 55.88 percent.

According to the latest findings by KenyaPolls Spotlight, other key concerns include combating corruption and enhancing accountability (20.59%), improving healthcare and education (11.76%), and expanding access to education (8.82%).

The study Interestingly shows that strengthening security did not feature as a priority, indicating that economic and governance issues currently outweigh security concerns in the public mind.

The survey further shows that corruption is the single biggest national concern at 44.12%, followed by the rising cost of living (26.47%) and unemployment (20.59%).

Public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the cost of living is particularly pronounced.

A majority of respondents rated the government’s performance as very poor (41.18%) or poor (20.59%), pointing to widespread frustration over high prices and strained household incomes.

Only a small minority expressed positive views, with 2.94% rating performance as very good and 5.88% as good.

The survey also highlights a strong demand for integrity and accountability in governance, as economic pressures continue to affect livelihoods across the country.

Many respondents indicated that meaningful job opportunities and sustainable economic growth would do the most to restore public confidence.

Demographically, 58.82% of respondents were male and 41.18% female. Regionally, the majority of participants were drawn from Nyeri County (41.18%) and Nairobi City (26.47%), with additional representation from Meru, Kwale, Kilifi, Kiambu, Laikipia, Kajiado, and the Kenyan diaspora.

KenyaPolls said the results underscore the importance of aligning national policies with citizens’ priorities. The survey reflects an urgent public call for economic stability, honest leadership and practical solutions to the challenges confronting Kenyans.

As the country looks ahead, the message from citizens is clear: leaders must focus on jobs, tackle corruption decisively and address the high cost of living to deliver tangible progress and rebuild public trust.