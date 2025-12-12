Unresolved human rights abuses risking regional stability, LSK warns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on East African Community (EAC) member states to recommit to regional human rights obligations, even as Kenya’s national human rights commission warns of delayed treaty reporting and a surge in socioeconomic rights violations fueling unrest across the country.

In a statement marking International Human Rights Day, LSK President Faith Odhiambo warned that human rights in the region face increasing threats from political expediency, weak cooperation frameworks, and non-compliance with key treaties such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“For decades, Kenya has stood as a beacon of hope in East Africa, a refuge for those escaping persecution and turmoil,” Odhiambo said on Friday.

“A strong East African Community cannot be built on fear, suppression, or selective compliance. Partner states must embrace cooperation grounded in humanity, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.”

Her appeal comes amid scrutiny over Kenya’s own compliance record.

The State of Human Rights Report 2024–2025, released by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on December, notes that the government has yet to submit its Fourteenth Periodic Report under the African Charter and Maputo Protocol—due in January 2025—as well as its overdue State Party Report under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), pending since October 2024.

Surge in violations

KNCHR warned that these delays undermine Kenya’s credibility and weaken its role in regional and global human rights processes.

“Timely reporting is central to accountability and the protection of vulnerable populations,” the Commission said, urging the government to strengthen interagency coordination and allocate adequate resources.

Despite these gaps, Kenya has made progress during the period, submitting its Ninth CEDAW Report, Fourth UPR Report, and participating in key UN review sessions, receiving 339 recommendations—232 of which it committed to implement.

Beyond treaty compliance, KNCHR highlights a deepening domestic crisis: rising violations of Economic, Social, and Cultural (ECOSOC) rights, which accounted for the majority of complaints received in the past year.

Of 2,848 complaints lodged, 1,381 related to ECOSOC rights, including access to health, food, water, education, housing, and social security. KNCHR linked these unmet needs to widespread agitation, particularly among the youth, which contributed to a rise in civil and political rights violations.

“The Commission notes that unmet ECOSOC rights may have led to widespread agitation, particularly by the youth, resulting in the majority of civil and political rights violations documented during the period,” the report stated.

Civil and political rights formed the second-largest category with 1,171 cases, while 299 complaints related to group rights. Adults aged 35–59 lodged the highest number of complaints (1,297), closely followed by youth aged 18–34 (1,210), highlighting rising socioeconomic pressures across age groups.

KNCHR stressed that continued neglect of ECOSOC rights—the core of Article 43 of the Constitution—threatens Kenya’s social stability and democratic gains.

Tanzania on the spot

The call for renewed human rights vigilance comes as neighboring Tanzania faces intense international scrutiny.

Commonwealth placed Tanzania on probation on December 6, citing alarming backsliding on democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms.

The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) expressed “deep concern” over post-election violence, restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, and interference with media and civil society.

It gave Tanzania binding conditions, including unrestricted access for Commonwealth envoys, transparent legal accountability for electoral violence, and the establishment of an inter-party forum for future elections.

Failure to meet these conditions by the next CMAG review in March 2026 could lead to sanctions or suspension from the 56-nation bloc.

The situation in Tanzania underscores LSK’s warning that domestic rights protections and regional treaty compliance are interconnected.

LSK warned that weak governance and neglect of human rights in any EAC member state can undermine regional stability and credibility.

“When rights are threatened, silence [is] not an option,” Odhiambo said, urging the legal fraternity to remain vigilant.

“History will not judge us by our declarations but by our deeds,” she warned.