Economic, social and cultural rights violations top reported abuses in 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Violations of Economic, Social, and Cultural (ECOSOC) rights accounted for the largest share of complaints received by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) over the past year, according to the State of Human Rights Report 2024–2025.

The Commission documented 2,848 complaints, highlighting persistent gaps in the realization of rights guaranteed under Chapter Four of the Constitution.

Of these, 1,381 cases—the single largest category—related to ECOSOC rights, which include access to health, water, food, education, social security, and housing.

The report noted a strong link between unmet ECOSOC rights and increased agitation, particularly among youth, which in turn contributed to the surge in civil and political rights violations recorded during the period.

“The Commission notes that unmet ECOSOC rights, as highlighted in this report, may have led to widespread agitation, particularly by the youth, resulting in the majority of civil and political rights violations documented during the period under review,” the report stated.

Civil and political rights formed the second-largest category, with 1,171 complaints, while 299 cases involved violations of group rights.

According to the report, the majority of complainants were adults aged 35–59, who lodged 1,297 cases.

Youth aged 18–34 accounted for 1,210 complaints, while 257 complaints came from persons aged 60 and above. KNCHR said the figures point to widespread socioeconomic pressures across age groups.

The State of Human Rights Report evaluates advancements, emerging concerns, and persistent gaps in the protection of fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

It also issues targeted recommendations to government agencies and other duty bearers aimed at improving compliance and strengthening Kenya’s human rights framework.

KNCHR emphasized that ECOSOC rights remain a critical pillar for national development, peace, and stability.

The Commission warned that continued neglect of these rights threatens to undermine broader democratic gains.

The report calls for urgent, coordinated action across sectors to address the root causes of deprivation and to ensure that all Kenyans enjoy the rights guaranteed under Article 43 of the Constitution.