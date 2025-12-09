Kenya rights index risks downgrade as govt delays key reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on the government to expedite submission of two key overdue human rights reports, warning that delays undermine Kenya’s standing and commitments under regional and international law.

In its State of Human Rights Report (Dec 2024 – Dec 2025), the Commission noted that while Kenya has made progress in meeting several treaty reporting requirements, significant gaps remain—particularly under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

KNCHR flagged two critical submissions that remain pending.

They are; Kenya’s Fourteenth Periodic Report under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Maputo Protocol, which fell due in January 2025 and the State Party Report under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, overdue since October 2024.

The Commission urged the government to prioritize the preparation and submission of both reports to ensure continued compliance with binding international obligations.

“Kenya is a signatory to various regional and international human rights treaties that require State Parties to periodically report on efforts made to implement them and to ensure the protection and promotion of the rights of concerned populations,” KNCHR said.

Despite delays in certain areas, KNCHR acknowledged notable improvements in Kenya’s fulfilment of its human rights treaty commitments during the reporting period.

Key submissions made include, Ninth Periodic Report under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), submitted on 11 November 2024 and Fourth National Report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, submitted to the Human Rights Council on 7 February 2025.

The Commission commended the government for meeting these obligations, noting that timely reporting enhances accountability and strengthens the country’s human rights architecture.

KNCHR highlighted that Kenya actively engaged in several review processes, marked by constructive dialogue between the government and treaty bodies.

These included, review by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) during its 114th Session on 4–5 December 2024 and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) during the 49th Session on 1 May 2025.

Through the UPR process alone, Kenya received 339 recommendations from UN Member States.

Of these, the government committed to implement 232 recommendations before the next review cycle, while 106 were noted for further consideration.

In the report, KNCHR reiterated its long-standing call for Kenya to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The Commission emphasized that ratification would strengthen legal safeguards, address longstanding concerns about enforced disappearances, and align domestic law with global best practices.

KNCHR stressed that compliance with reporting obligations is not merely procedural but central to the protection of the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, minority groups, and other vulnerable populations.

It urged the government to fast-track interagency coordination, allocate adequate resources, and ensure meaningful stakeholder engagement in the preparation of the pending reports.