Sifuna, Otsotsi meet Luhya Elders Over Sugar Mills, Gold Mining and Proposed Nuclear Plant

“The Luhya Elders Forum summoned Otsotsi and I for a consultative meeting in Kakamega this morning. Key amongst the concerns was the process of privatization/leasing of sugar mills, the matter of gold mining in Ikolomani and the proposed nuclear plant in Siaya,” Sifuna stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The Luhya Elders Forum convened a consultative meeting in Kakamega with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Otsotsi, to address rising concerns over key economic and environmental issues affecting the western region.

In a statement after the meeting, Senator Sifuna said the elders had summoned the two leaders to present what they described as urgent community worries surrounding the ongoing privatization and leasing of Western Kenya’s sugar mills.

The meeting also deliberated on expanding gold-mining activities in Ikolomani, and the government’s controversial proposal to establish a nuclear power plant in Siaya County.

The meeting comes days four people were killed during violent protests over a planned public participation meetings intended to discuss recently identified large-scale gold deposits in the region.

Traffic along the Sigalagala-Musoli Road was disrupted yesterday as residents barricaded the road with stones and lit bonfires at the market centre, causing significant traffic delays.

Residents have raised concerns over potential land evictions, inadequate compensation, and the environmental impact of mining activities.

Mining Cabinet Secretary on Monday convened a meeting with elected leaders from Kakamega led by Governor Fernandes Barasa.

During the meeting, Joho assured the leaders that the ministry has not issued any final mining license for Isulu, and confirmed that government will not approve any project without the involvement of local residents.

He emphasized that the government aims to balance investor interest with community welfare, insisting that transparency, environmental protection, and safety standards will guide all decisions.

