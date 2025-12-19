Senator Graham Calls for Renewed U.S. Push on DRC Peace After M23 Exit From Uvira

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has called on Washington to maintain a leading diplomatic role in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, urging renewed efforts to bring warring parties back to the negotiating table as M23 rebels begin withdrawing from the strategic city of Uvira.

Graham welcomed reports that fighters from the M23 movement were pulling out of the South Kivu city but warned that continued violence against withdrawing forces risked undermining fragile peace efforts.

“I am pleased to see reports of M23 troops withdrawing from Uvira in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Graham said in a statement Friday.

“However, I am disheartened to hear these withdrawing troops are being attacked. It is critical the United States maintains its leadership role and brings the parties back to the table.”

He said sustained U.S. engagement was essential to stabilising the region and supporting President Donald Trump’s vision of peace and economic prosperity in the Great Lakes.

The remarks came after the M23 rebel movement announced on December 16 that it would “unilaterally withdraw” its forces from Uvira, describing the move as a trust-building measure aimed at giving renewed peace talks a chance to succeed.

In a statement issued under the banner of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), the group said the decision followed progress under the Doha peace process, including the signing of a framework agreement on November 15, 2025.

The rebels said the withdrawal was undertaken at the request of U.S. mediators.

The group said it would pull out of Uvira despite what it described as continued provocations by the Congolese army (FARDC) and allied militias, warning that previous withdrawals had been exploited to reoccupy territory and target civilians perceived to support M23.

It called on guarantors of the peace process to urgently establish mechanisms to manage the city, including demilitarisation, civilian protection, safeguarding of key infrastructure and ceasefire monitoring through the deployment of a neutral force.

M23 leader Corneille Nangaa also said the group would not allow armed groups hostile to Burundi to use areas under its control as rear bases for cross-border attacks, amid concerns that the conflict could further destabilise relations between the two neighbours.

The announcement followed intense fighting in South Kivu.

Residents said M23 fighters entered Uvira, triggering artillery fire and gun battles that forced thousands of civilians to flee into Burundi.

Shops and schools were shut as residents sheltered indoors, while Burundi temporarily closed parts of its border with eastern Congo.

Congolese authorities have issued conflicting accounts of the situation on the ground. While M23 said it had “liberated” Uvira, South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi said FARDC units and allied militias remained in control of the city.

The escalation came barely a week after a high-profile peace agreement brokered in Washington by President Trump between Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The deal, witnessed by regional leaders including Kenyan President William Ruto, committed both countries to a permanent ceasefire, disarmament of armed groups, the return of refugees and deeper regional economic cooperation.

However, M23 is not a signatory to the Washington accord and is engaged in parallel talks with the Congolese government under Qatari mediation.

Regional diplomacy remains strained. Rwanda’s foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has accused Western governments of selectively condemning violence while ignoring alleged ceasefire violations by Congolese forces, including aerial bombardments of densely populated areas.

Western nations, including the United States and the European Union, have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 offensive, allegations Kigali has repeatedly denied.