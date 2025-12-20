Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Invites Public Submissions on Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill

The Bill aims to regulate surrogacy arrangements, prohibit certain practices related to assisted reproduction, protect the rights of parents, surrogate mothers, donors, and children born through assisted reproductive technologies, and provide for an institutional framework for the licensing and oversight of ART facilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20— The Senate has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2022 (National Assembly Bills No. 61 of 2022), as part of efforts to ensure broad public participation in the law-making process.

The Bill was read for the First Time in the Senate on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and subsequently committed to the Senate Standing Committee on Health for consideration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In line with Standing Order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Committee is required to facilitate public participation and take into account views and recommendations from the public before tabling its report to the House.

According to the Senate, the proposed legislation seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the provision of assisted reproductive technology (ART) services in Kenya.

It aims to regulate surrogacy arrangements, prohibit certain practices related to assisted reproduction, protect the rights of parents, surrogate mothers, donors, and children born through assisted reproductive technologies, and provide for an institutional framework for the licensing and oversight of ART facilities.

The invitation for public input is anchored in Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, which obligates Parliament to facilitate public participation in its legislative processes.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 118 (1) (b) of the Constitution and standing order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Standing Committee on Health now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the Bill by way of written memoranda,” the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye said.

Interested individuals, institutions, professional bodies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders are required to submit their representations in writing.

Memoranda may be sent to the Clerk of the Senate through P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi; hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate at the Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi; or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke and copied to healthcommittee.senate@parliament.go.ke.

All submissions must be received on or before Friday, January 23, 2026, at 5.00 p.m.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Government extends dusk-to-dawn curfew in 13 areas of Marsabit

The declaration designates the affected areas as security disturbed and dangerous, maintaining restrictions first imposed on November 21, 2025.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Govt prohibits possession of arms in parts of Marsabit declared insecure

The ban applies to Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda,...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Orders Deletion of Names ‘Erroneously’ Included in Jamhuri Day Honours List

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the following names were erroneously included in the list,” the notice reads, adding...

5 hours ago

crime

Police Impostor arrested in Meru following intelligence-led operation

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of his activities and whether he may have been involved in other related offenses.

5 hours ago

Headlines

Motorists Claim KeNHA Engineered Congestion on Salgaa–Mau Route

“The congestion currently being experienced at Mai Mahiu, Gilgil, Salgaa and Kikopey is not accidental. It is artificial and engineered to falsely demonstrate congestion...

7 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

DCI, EACC trains officers to strengthen capacity in combating financial crimes

During the training, participants were equipped with practical skills in tracing financial trails, analysing complex transactions, identifying illicit financial flows, and strengthening evidence-based investigations.

7 hours ago

World

Tuya Visits KDF Troops in Somalia, Says Mission Key to Regional Stability

“This mission is key, not only in advancing regional stability and supporting peace efforts, but also in sustaining humanitarian initiatives. It embodies the values...

7 hours ago

World

World Athletics suspends Emmanuel Kiprop Kipruto over contractual dispute

In its decision, the Athletes’ Representatives Panel ordered that Kipruto is suspended from participating in athletics until he provides the Panel with copies of...

9 hours ago