Senate Invites Public Submissions on Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20— The Senate has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2022 (National Assembly Bills No. 61 of 2022), as part of efforts to ensure broad public participation in the law-making process.

The Bill was read for the First Time in the Senate on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and subsequently committed to the Senate Standing Committee on Health for consideration.

In line with Standing Order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Committee is required to facilitate public participation and take into account views and recommendations from the public before tabling its report to the House.

According to the Senate, the proposed legislation seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the provision of assisted reproductive technology (ART) services in Kenya.

It aims to regulate surrogacy arrangements, prohibit certain practices related to assisted reproduction, protect the rights of parents, surrogate mothers, donors, and children born through assisted reproductive technologies, and provide for an institutional framework for the licensing and oversight of ART facilities.

The invitation for public input is anchored in Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, which obligates Parliament to facilitate public participation in its legislative processes.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 118 (1) (b) of the Constitution and standing order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Standing Committee on Health now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the Bill by way of written memoranda,” the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye said.

Interested individuals, institutions, professional bodies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders are required to submit their representations in writing.

Memoranda may be sent to the Clerk of the Senate through P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi; hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate at the Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi; or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke and copied to healthcommittee.senate@parliament.go.ke.

All submissions must be received on or before Friday, January 23, 2026, at 5.00 p.m.