Public Health PS Mary Muthoni during a live interview at Capital FM on 29 Oct 2025.

Capital Health

PS Mary Muthoni Urges Kenyans to Uphold Hygiene and Sanitation During Festive Season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged Kenyans to maintain high standards of sanitation and hygiene during the festive season, warning that lapses at the household and community level could trigger outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Speaking on Tuesday, the PS emphasised that cleanliness remains a cornerstone of public health, particularly during periods of increased travel, social gatherings and food consumption.

She said the government was intensifying the Epuka Uchafu, Afya Nyumbani initiative, which promotes hygiene and sanitation practices at the household level as a key disease-prevention strategy.

“The festive season comes with heightened risks, and simple actions such as proper waste disposal, safe water use and personal hygiene can significantly reduce disease transmission,” Muthoni said.

During the interview, the PS also engaged viewers on the state of public health in the country and outlined reforms being implemented to strengthen service delivery across the health sector.

She provided updates on the progress of the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that the reforms were central to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by improving access, efficiency and accountability in healthcare services.

Muthoni further highlighted the recently signed US–Kenya Health Cooperation Framework, describing it as a milestone that would help transition the health sector towards sustainable, government-led partnerships focused on long-term system strengthening.

The PS also spoke about the Jamii Imara Mashinani programme, which she said plays a critical role in deepening citizen engagement and bringing government services closer to communities at the grassroots.

“Public health interventions are most effective when they are informed by the real needs of the people,” she said, adding that community feedback remains vital in shaping responsive health policies.

Muthoni said the Ministry would continue engaging Kenyans across different platforms as part of efforts to build a healthier and more resilient nation.

