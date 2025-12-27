Maina Njenga, Kiambu Leaders Urge Mt Kenya Unity Ahead of Burial of Njenga’s Father

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, together with Kiambu leaders led by Kabete parliamentary aspirant James Wanjohi, has called on Mt Kenya leaders and residents to remain united and speak with one political voice, ahead of the burial of Njenga’s father, the late Stephen Kamunya, aged 101.

Speaking at Njenga’s Kitengela home, where he hosted a delegation drawn from all wards of Kabete Constituency, the leaders emphasized the importance of cohesion, calm, and issue-based politics as the country moves forward.

They said the burial, scheduled for December 31 in Laikipia, would serve as a powerful symbol of unity for the region.

“This gathering is not only to pay our last respects, but also a moment for Mt Kenya to demonstrate peace, unity, and a shared political voice,” they said.

In preparation for the funeral, at least 26 buses have been organized by Wanjohi to ferry Njenga’s supporters to Laikipia. Supporters have been urged to turn out in large numbers to give Kamunya a dignified send-off.

The leaders reiterated that the occasion should transcend political differences and focus on strengthening regional solidarity, peace, and collective political direction.