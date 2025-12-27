Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Maina Njenga, Kiambu Leaders Urge Mt Kenya Unity Ahead of Burial of Njenga’s Father

The leaders emphasized the importance of cohesion, calm, and issue-based politics as the country moves forward.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, together with Kiambu leaders led by Kabete parliamentary aspirant James Wanjohi, has called on Mt Kenya leaders and residents to remain united and speak with one political voice, ahead of the burial of Njenga’s father, the late Stephen Kamunya, aged 101.

Speaking at Njenga’s Kitengela home, where he hosted a delegation drawn from all wards of Kabete Constituency, the leaders emphasized the importance of cohesion, calm, and issue-based politics as the country moves forward.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They said the burial, scheduled for December 31 in Laikipia, would serve as a powerful symbol of unity for the region.

“This gathering is not only to pay our last respects, but also a moment for Mt Kenya to demonstrate peace, unity, and a shared political voice,” they said.

In preparation for the funeral, at least 26 buses have been organized by Wanjohi to ferry Njenga’s supporters to Laikipia. Supporters have been urged to turn out in large numbers to give Kamunya a dignified send-off.

The leaders reiterated that the occasion should transcend political differences and focus on strengthening regional solidarity, peace, and collective political direction.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Israel recognises Somaliland as independent state, Netanyahu says

Recognition by Israel could encourage other nations to follow suit, increasing the region's diplomatic credentials and access to international markets.

33 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Calls for Strict Enforcement of Traffic Rules After Bungoma Family Loses Three Children in Crash

BUNGOMA, Kenya – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to curb rising road carnage across the country,...

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Diaz: Forecast of business and trends beyond 2026

Globally, business is changing faster than at any point in modern history. The rules of business are constantly being rewritten by fast-evolving technology, shifting...

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Build Chetambe Fort Monument to Honour Anti-Colonial Heroes in Bungoma

National Assembly Speaker Wetangulasaid the monument will be built on a 20-acre parcel of land and will serve as a historical and cultural tourism...

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Met Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Nairobi and Several Counties Through December 30

The department said the rainfall is expected to begin on December 27 at around 3pm and persist until the early hours of December 30.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Standard Group Videographer Rashid Idi Dies After Short Illness

Idi had complained of not feeling well earlier in the day. His wife advised him to seek medical attention, but he reportedly chose to...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Husband Among Three Arrested Over Murder of KDF Officer in Migori

Officers revisited the scene on Christmas Day and recovered what they described as key exhibits linked to the murder.

21 hours ago

Top stories

Skip the Meat, Eat Like a Chimpanzee This Festive Season : Nelson Havi To Kenyans

Havi, known for his witty social commentary, shared that his preference for fruits and vegetables keeps him trim.

21 hours ago