Kisumu MP Joshua Oron Brings Christmas Cheer to Street Children, Marginalised Families

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 25 – Residents of Kisumu City, particularly street-connected children and families living on the margins, shared warm meals and renewed hope on Christmas Day as Kisumu Central Member of Parliament Joshua Oron led an annual charity drive that has now run for nearly two decades.

The initiative, which involved serving breakfast and lunch on the streets of the lakeside city, brought together community volunteers and a non-governmental organization working with street children.

For many beneficiaries, the meals marked a rare moment of dignity and inclusion on a day usually associated with family gatherings they do not have.

MP Oron said the Christmas outreach was inspired by the need to identify and support people who struggle to access food during festive seasons when others are celebrating.

“This day is about reaching those who are forgotten when the rest of the city is merry, and reminding them that they matter,” he said.

Although he is serving his first term as a Member of Parliament, Oron noted that the tradition predates his political career and has continued uninterrupted for 19 years.

He explained that the program targets street children and families facing extreme hardship, many of whom rely on casual labor or daily handouts to survive.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, Oron personally served meals, greeting beneficiaries and listening to their stories.

Temporary bathing stations were set up, allowing street children to clean up and shave their hair, a gesture organizers said was meant to restore confidence and self-worth.

One of the most emotional moments came when Ismael Rashid, a former street child now supporting his own family, stepped forward to thank the MP.

“He fed us when we had nothing, and even gave me clothes and a blanket long before he ever thought of politics,” Rashid recalled.

Rashid said the support he received as a young boy on the streets helped him survive some of the hardest years of his life and inspired him to seek a different future.

His story, organizers said, reflects the long-term impact of consistent community support rather than one-off charity.

The event was also supported by a local non-governmental organization that works closely with street children in Kisumu.

Irene Onoka, who runs the organization, said her involvement was driven by a shared philosophy of service and compassion.

“Service is about putting others first, and that is why we are committed to working together for the good of these children,” she said.

She added that collaboration between leaders, civil society groups, and ordinary residents is critical in addressing the complex challenges faced by street-connected children, including access to shelter, healthcare, and education.

As the humanitarian activities continued, MP Oron also touched on national politics, signaling his long-term ambitions and alliances.

He confirmed his interest in the Kisumu gubernatorial seat in 2027 and stated that his party would maintain its cooperation with the current administration.

“We will stand with President William Ruto in 2027 and beyond because he has shown support to our community,” Oron said.

He further argued that the late Raila Odinga would not have abandoned the partnership before the end of the term, urging unity and continuity in leadership.