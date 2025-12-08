Kilifi farm hand jailed 15 years for sexual assault of 3-year-old

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — A Kilifi court on Monday sentenced a local farmer to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl while employed by her grandmother.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike handed down the sentence after expressing satisfaction with the evidence presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The prosecution, represented by counsel Nancy Njeru, called four witnesses to prove its case.

The court heard that the incident, which occurred on January 9, 2025, involved the accused luring the toddler and assaulting her.

“Despite her young age, the victim courageously testified in court, and her mother’s prompt action ensured the matter was reported immediately,” the DPP said.

In his unsworn defense, Hamisi Kazungu claimed the allegations were fabricated following a salary dispute, a claim that the court dismissed.

Magistrate Wasike ruled that the prosecution witnesses’ testimony was firm and consistent, proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She further highlighted that medical evidence and other exhibits satisfied the legal threshold for conviction.

The magistrate described the accused’s defense as weak and disjointed, unable to counter the weight of the evidence.

In addition to the 15-year jail term, the court ordered a psychosocial assessment for the victim to support her recovery.