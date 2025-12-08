Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The court heard that the incident, which occurred on January 9, 2025, involved the accused luring the toddler and assaulting her/FILE/KNA

crime

Kilifi farm hand jailed 15 years for sexual assault of 3-year-old

A Kilifi court has sentenced Hamisi Kazungu to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl while working for her grandmother. Court orders psychosocial support for the victim.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — A Kilifi court on Monday sentenced a local farmer to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl while employed by her grandmother.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike handed down the sentence after expressing satisfaction with the evidence presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The prosecution, represented by counsel Nancy Njeru, called four witnesses to prove its case.

The court heard that the incident, which occurred on January 9, 2025, involved the accused luring the toddler and assaulting her.

“Despite her young age, the victim courageously testified in court, and her mother’s prompt action ensured the matter was reported immediately,” the DPP said.

In his unsworn defense, Hamisi Kazungu claimed the allegations were fabricated following a salary dispute, a claim that the court dismissed.

Magistrate Wasike ruled that the prosecution witnesses’ testimony was firm and consistent, proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She further highlighted that medical evidence and other exhibits satisfied the legal threshold for conviction.

The magistrate described the accused’s defense as weak and disjointed, unable to counter the weight of the evidence.

In addition to the 15-year jail term, the court ordered a psychosocial assessment for the victim to support her recovery.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-counterfeit agency boss denies graft charges, freed on Sh1mn bail

ACA board chair Josphat Kabeabea pleads not guilty to charges of soliciting a Sh5m bribe as court grants bail and bars him from contacting...

November 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA officer charged in Kisumu for soliciting Sh500,000 bribe

Oriato allegedly demanded Sh1 million to resolve purported filing irregularities and received a down payment of Sh500,000, with the remainder to be paid upon...

November 13, 2025

County News

Police, DPP under fire over alleged cover-up in defilement of 6-year-old in Mandera

An activist accuses police and the DPP of shielding a suspect in the defilement of a six-year-old girl in Mandera’s Takaba area, as a...

November 10, 2025
Save the Children wants the govt to ensure that the children's education rights are safeguarded amid the ongoing Azimio protests. Save the Children wants the govt to ensure that the children's education rights are safeguarded amid the ongoing Azimio protests.

NATIONAL NEWS

Deputy headteacher convicted of abusing boys, exposing them to pornography

Witnesses—boys aged between 14 and 17—testified that the accused repeatedly abused them within classrooms, showing them pornographic content on his phone and touching their...

October 4, 2025

Headlines

Julie Roberts says he sexual assault film is meant to provoke debate

Roberts acknowledged the movie would provoke debate, commenting: "We are challenging people to have conversation and to be excited by that or to be...

August 30, 2025
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists Boniface Mwangi Alleges Torture, Sexual Assault During Detention in Tanzania

Mwangi recounted the traumatic ordeal the two faced after traveling to Tanzania to support opposition figure Tundu Lissu during a court appearance.

June 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Madrassa teacher jailed for 20 years for sexually assaulting student

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated Friday that the convict stupefied his victim before assaulting him repeatedly on July 29,...

April 27, 2024

Politics

Hungary’s President quits after backlash over abuse of pardon

Novak, 46, who became the first woman to take over the role of Hungarian president in 2022, confirmed her resignation Saturday in a televised...

February 11, 2024