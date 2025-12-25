Connect with us

Kenya Red Cross Rallies Support for 500 Displaced Families in Narok Amid Festive Season

Additional support, including first aid and medical services, has been made available through medical camps set up by the Narok County Government.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Kenya Red Cross, in collaboration with the European Union Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid (EU-CFPA) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has provided emergency shelter items to 500 displaced households in Angatta Barikkoi, Transmara South Sub-County, Narok County.

The joint effort by the three organizations comes in response to ongoing displacement challenges in the area.

Providing assistance during the festive season is considered especially timely, as many families face the hardship of losing their homes.

Disaster management remains a key focus for humanitarian organizations across Kenya. The Kenya Red Cross recently responded to a fire incident at Blue Bar, opposite National Oil in Kabarnet town, highlighting its continuous efforts in emergency response.

The aid organization maintains an active presence on the ground by conducting assessments, offering psychological support, and initiating further assistance for the most vulnerable, including children, women, and persons with disabilities.

Kenya Red Cross has pledged to continue supporting affected communities in the coming days, ensuring displaced families receive the care and relief they urgently need.

