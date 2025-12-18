Connect with us

Kenya hosts regional workshop to combat pharmaceutical crime

Opening the workshop, Ibrahim Jillo, director of the National Central Bureau at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) warned that the trade in falsified and illicit medicines is increasingly sophisticated and heavily networked across borders.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18- Regional law enforcement agencies have converged in Nairobi for a two day workshop aimed at strengthening the fight against pharmaceutical crime, a growing transnational threat that authorities say endangers public health and undermines legitimate supply chains across Africa.

The Organised Crime and Case Coordination Workshop on Combating Pharmaceutical Crimes for Eastern and Southern Africa began in Nairobi’s Two Rivers district, drawing law enforcement officers from several INTERPOL member countries.

The meeting is being held under INTERPOL’s Illicit Goods and Global Health Program.

Speaking on behalf of the DCI director, Mohamed Amin, Jillo called for closer international cooperation, improved intelligence sharing and more coordinated enforcement to dismantle the criminal groups behind the trade.

Kenya’s National Central Bureau, Jillo said, has made pharmaceutical crime a priority area, working with INTERPOL and regional partners to disrupt trafficking networks.

“Our National Central Bureau has long prioritised addressing pharmaceutical crimes, working alongside INTERPOL to dismantle networks that traffic illicit goods across borders,” he said.

“Events like this build on past successes, including global operations that have resulted in significant seizures and arrests. They remind us that no single country can effectively combat these threats alone.”

The workshop brings together investigators and prosecutors to share operational experiences, coordinate ongoing cases and prepare for joint enforcement actions.

Sessions will include a review of Operation Pangea XVII — a global INTERPOL-led initiative that targets the online sale and distribution of illicit medicines — and a pre-operational briefing for Operation Pangea XVIII, with a particular focus on Eastern and Southern Africa.

Previous global operations have resulted in significant seizures and arrests, highlighting both the scale of the problem and the potential impact of coordinated action.

Participants will also hear from a range of international and private-sector partners, including AFRIPOL, the Pharmaceutical Security Institute, REACT, the World Customs Organization, representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, Roche, and the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Their contributions are expected to provide technical expertise on supply chain security, regulatory enforcement and emerging criminal trends.

As the sessions continue, participants are expected to refine case coordination mechanisms and enhance cross-border collaboration.

Officials said the meeting sends a clear signal that countries in Eastern and Southern Africa are committed to a united response against pharmaceutical crime— one that prioritises public health, consumer safety and the integrity of medical supply systems.

