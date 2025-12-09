Connect with us

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, Cuba to finalize environmental cooperation deal by March

Kenya and Cuba set up joint technical teams to refine an environmental cooperation MOU, focusing on biodiversity, pollution control, and ecosystem management.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Kenya and Cuba have agreed to set up joint technical teams to refine a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on environmental cooperation, ahead of its planned signing in March 2026.

The announcement was made by Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno following a meeting with Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Prof. Rudy Montero Mata, and Cuba’s Ambassador to Kenya, Inés Fors Fernández, on the sidelines of the Seventh Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi.

PS Ng’eno said the renewed partnership is a major step toward enhancing bilateral environmental action.

“Honoured to meet with Cuba’s Deputy Minister and Ambassador H.E. Inés Fors Fernández on the margins of UNEA-7, where we advanced a new Kenya–Cuba partnership on environmental protection,” he said.

“We agreed to establish joint technical teams that will immediately begin refining the draft MOU, paving the way for its signing in March next year.”

The cooperation will focus on biodiversity conservation, pollution control, environmental monitoring, ecosystem management, and scientific exchange.

PS Ng’eno emphasized that the partnership aligns with Kenya’s broader strategy of leveraging international alliances to tackle climate challenges and accelerate sustainable development.

“The upcoming MOU will unlock new channels of technical expertise, research collaboration, and joint initiatives between Kenya and Cuba, strengthening environmental governance and resilience amid growing climate threats,” he said.

