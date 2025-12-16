Connect with us

Headlines

IG Kanja issues firm warning on road safety as Police Intensify Festive Season Road Patrols

Published

NYERI, Kenya Dec 16 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has warned drivers—particularly those operating public service vehicles—to exercise heightened caution on the roads during the festive season, cautioning that those who flout traffic regulations will face the full force of the law.

The Inspector General said additional police officers will be deployed across Kenyan roads during the holiday period to enhance safety and curb road carnage.

At the same time, he warned goons who instigate chaos during political campaigns that they will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Kanja was speaking at the National Police College Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, during the launch of a rigorous nine-month training programme for 5,023 police recruits.

He noted that the National Police Service is a national security organ with a sacred mandate to protect life and property, maintain law and order, and prevent and detect crime.

The Police Chief told the recruits that they were about to embark on a profound journey that would transform them into guardians of security, safety, and peace in society.

“For the next nine months, this college will be your home, your classroom, and your training ground. You are here not merely to learn a trade, but to embrace a vocation—a calling defined by service, sacrifice, and integrity.”

“This college will equip you with the necessary skills, including firearms proficiency, tactical knowledge, law, community policing, and physical endurance,” the Inspector General said.

He added that while the training would impart vital skills to enable the recruits to perform their demanding duties effectively and efficiently, it would also seek to instill an unshakeable and dependable moral compass.

The recruits, who reported to the college last month, are expected to graduate in August next year.

The Inspector General was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat, Kiganjo College Commandant Nyale Munga, among other senior officers.

