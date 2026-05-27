Utawala, Mihango Customers Face Ksh100,000 Penalties Over Illegal Water Connections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Residents of Utawala and Mihango in Nairobi’s Upper Embakasi region have been given until May 28 to regularise unmetered water and sewer connections or face penalties and possible disconnection.

In a public notice issued on May 7, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) announced the launch of a compliance and metering exercise targeting customers in the two areas as part of efforts to improve service reliability and address illegal connections.

The utility said all customers with unmetered connections have been granted a 21-day grace period to formalise their water and sewer services.

“Failure to comply within the grace period will attract enforcement action without further notice,” Nairobi Water said in the notice.

According to the company, residents found with illegal domestic water connections risk penalties of Ksh30,000, while commercial customers could face fines of up to Ksh100,000.

In addition to the penalties, affected consumers may be billed for estimated water usage dating back to October 2024.

The company further warned that disconnected customers would be required to pay a Ksh5,000 reconnection fee, in addition to a double deposit charge, to restore service.

Where sewer services are affected, customers may also incur a Ksh 15,000 sewer disconnection fee.

The compliance exercise forms part of Nairobi Water’s broader efforts to strengthen accountability within the distribution network and ensure customers are properly metered and billed.

The utility encouraged affected residents to take advantage of the remaining grace period by applying for compliance services through its online portal.

“Apply online today via the Nairobi Water portal,” the company urged, adding that customer support teams remain available to assist residents through its Upper Embakasi offices and customer care channels.

Nairobi Water said the initiative seeks to improve reliability of water services in the area while tackling unauthorised connections that contribute to revenue losses and strain on the distribution system.