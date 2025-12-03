Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

With more than one million social media followers, Amani is one of East Africa’s most celebrated female rappers and media personalities/FILE

Sustainability Watch

Tanzanian hip hop artist Frida Amani named UNEP ecosystem restoration champion

UNEP has appointed Tanzanian rapper Frida Amani as its first Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration ahead of UNEA-7, aiming to inspire youth to restore degraded ecosystems.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has appointed Tanzanian hip hop artist Frida Amani as its first-ever Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration.

The announcement comes ahead of the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With more than one million social media followers, Amani is one of East Africa’s most celebrated female rappers and media personalities.

She has earned multiple accolades, including the Music Cities Award—which honours innovative uses of music to drive economic, social, environmental, and cultural development globally—and Tanzania’s Orange Award.

“Growing up, we saw nature as a great protector – providing water, food, shade, and meaning. We also watched it become increasingly vulnerable to climate change and unsustainable exploitation, resulting in floods and drought,” she said.

“By joining the UN Environment Programme, I wish to inspire my fans to become part of a generation committed to ecosystem restoration. It is no longer enough to lament nature’s loss – we must bring it back. We are Generation Restoration.”

Amani becomes UNEP’s first Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration, a role in which she will help raise awareness and mobilize young people to prevent, halt, and reverse environmental degradation.

At the midpoint of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, UNEP hopes her voice will strengthen efforts to rehabilitate degraded ecosystems—from oceans to mountains and from cities to savannahs, grasslands, and forests.

“Frida sings, speaks, and acts for a healthy environment, so I am pleased to welcome her to the UNEP family,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“Her work reflects a relentless passion for restoration, where care for people and nature go hand-in-hand, making her an inspiring role model for young people across Africa and beyond.”

Environmental advocacy

Amani’s social and environmental advocacy is woven throughout her musical productions and public work.

Her contributions include Kisiki Hai (Swahili for Farmer-Managed Natural Regeneration), the Performance for Nature event, the Mote Mama Gizani campaign for maternal health, and her role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Lead Foundation.

She also runs the Amani Foundation, through which she supports environmental and social causes, including the Performance for Nature concert held in Tanzania earlier this year.

UNEP remains the global authority on environmental issues, providing leadership and fostering partnerships to inspire, inform, and empower nations and communities to improve quality of life without compromising future generations.

The UN General Assembly has declared 2021–2030 the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police name 7 suspects behind Kariobangi church violence

Police have arrested seven suspects linked to violence at a Kariobangi church service attended by Rigathi Gachagua, with more arrests expected as investigations continue.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF probes alleged theft of seized meth consignment by its officers

KDF is investigating officers accused of stealing part of a Sh8.2bn meth haul seized during a major maritime operation involving regional security agencies.

42 minutes ago

Headlines

Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Interruptions in 10 Counties on Wednesday

Kenya Power has announced extensive power interruptions scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, across ten counties to allow for essential maintenance works.

5 hours ago

Headlines

NEMA Shuts Down Eight Entertainment Spots Over Noise Pollution Violations

NEMA has in recent months intensified its crackdown on noise pollution, particularly in residential and mixed-use neighbourhoods, following a spike in public complaints over...

7 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

UK issues travel advisory on visits to parts of Kenya

The UK attributed its caution to the continued threat of terrorism from Somalia-based groups. British nationals were urged to avoid all travel to Mandera...

8 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Challenges EAC Judiciary To Hasten Justice Delivery for Socio-Economic Growth

Prof. Kindiki emphasized that justice is an indispensable ingredient for the social and economic growth of citizens and nations alike, warning that delays inevitably...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Khalwale axed as Majority Whip, Replaced by Bungoma Senator Wakoli

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed receiving a letter from Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot notifying him that the post will be taken over by...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Kisumu Women Defend PS Omollo’s Community Work against political attacks by Wanga

The women, who marched from estates including Kaloleni, Nyalenda, Manyatta and Obunga, carried placards condemning the governor and demanding that she “leave PS Omollo...

11 hours ago