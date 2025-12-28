Evergreen Estate Residents Decry Illegal Construction Despite Court Orders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Residents of Evergreen Estate in Mwihoko Ward, Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu County, have protested against what they describe as an illegal construction project that is allegedly continuing despite county stop orders and court directives.

The residents claim that the contractor resumed work on Sunday, taking advantage of the festive season when many homeowners and enforcement officers were away on holiday.

According to the residents, they had earlier secured court orders halting the development and formally petitioned both the Kiambu County Government and the National Construction Authority (NCA) to intervene.

“He has sent his masons to continue with the illegal construction in defiance of the order in place. He is taking advantage of the holidays for this,” residents said as they gathered at the site to protest.

In a formal complaint submitted to the county government and the NCA, residents accuse a private developer of constructing multi-storey rental units within the gated estate, which they say is strictly zoned for single-dwelling residential use.

They argue that the project violates special conditions contained in their lease agreements, which restrict land use to one private residential house, excluding even guest houses. According to the residents, the development threatens the character of the estate, undermines homeowners’ investments, and poses serious safety concerns.

Residents say they first reported the matter to county authorities, who issued a stop order on October 7, 2024. However, they allege that construction has continued in open defiance of the directive.

“This building has no approved plans and poses a serious safety risk to neighbouring properties,” the residents said in their complaint, warning that unregulated construction could compromise structural integrity and overburden existing infrastructure.

They further claim to have submitted photographic evidence of ongoing works, alongside a petition signed by homeowners opposing the project. The residents insist that Evergreen Estate was planned as a quiet residential community and not intended for commercial rental developments.

The residents are now calling on the Kiambu County Government, the NCA, and other relevant agencies to urgently investigate the matter, enforce compliance with planning and construction laws, and take decisive action against anyone found to have violated regulations.

They have also demanded transparency, asking to be kept informed of steps taken, saying swift intervention is necessary to uphold zoning rules, protect public safety, and preserve the integrity of residential neighbourhoods.

Additionally, residents alleged that the developer has been boasting of connections within the county government, including the Governor’s office, which they claim has shielded the project. They further urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to investigate the developer’s tax compliance, alleging he owns multiple properties.

There was no immediate comment from the developer at the time of publication.

However, a spokesperson from the Governor’s office said the county is investigating the claims and will take appropriate action in line with the law.