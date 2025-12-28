Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Evergreen Estate Residents Decry Illegal Construction Despite Court Orders

The residents claim that the contractor resumed work on Sunday, taking advantage of the festive season when many homeowners and enforcement officers were away on holiday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Residents of Evergreen Estate in Mwihoko Ward, Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu County, have protested against what they describe as an illegal construction project that is allegedly continuing despite county stop orders and court directives.

The residents claim that the contractor resumed work on Sunday, taking advantage of the festive season when many homeowners and enforcement officers were away on holiday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the residents, they had earlier secured court orders halting the development and formally petitioned both the Kiambu County Government and the National Construction Authority (NCA) to intervene.

“He has sent his masons to continue with the illegal construction in defiance of the order in place. He is taking advantage of the holidays for this,” residents said as they gathered at the site to protest.

In a formal complaint submitted to the county government and the NCA, residents accuse a private developer of constructing multi-storey rental units within the gated estate, which they say is strictly zoned for single-dwelling residential use.

They argue that the project violates special conditions contained in their lease agreements, which restrict land use to one private residential house, excluding even guest houses. According to the residents, the development threatens the character of the estate, undermines homeowners’ investments, and poses serious safety concerns.

Residents say they first reported the matter to county authorities, who issued a stop order on October 7, 2024. However, they allege that construction has continued in open defiance of the directive.

“This building has no approved plans and poses a serious safety risk to neighbouring properties,” the residents said in their complaint, warning that unregulated construction could compromise structural integrity and overburden existing infrastructure.

They further claim to have submitted photographic evidence of ongoing works, alongside a petition signed by homeowners opposing the project. The residents insist that Evergreen Estate was planned as a quiet residential community and not intended for commercial rental developments.

The residents are now calling on the Kiambu County Government, the NCA, and other relevant agencies to urgently investigate the matter, enforce compliance with planning and construction laws, and take decisive action against anyone found to have violated regulations.

They have also demanded transparency, asking to be kept informed of steps taken, saying swift intervention is necessary to uphold zoning rules, protect public safety, and preserve the integrity of residential neighbourhoods.

Additionally, residents alleged that the developer has been boasting of connections within the county government, including the Governor’s office, which they claim has shielded the project. They further urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to investigate the developer’s tax compliance, alleging he owns multiple properties.

There was no immediate comment from the developer at the time of publication.

However, a spokesperson from the Governor’s office said the county is investigating the claims and will take appropriate action in line with the law.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

LNG – Powered Vessel Höegh Australis Makes Historic First Call at Port of Mombasa

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

NTSA Issues Safety Alert as Heavy Rains and Fog Increase Road Risks

NTSA warned that the adverse weather has significantly heightened road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

57 minutes ago

Top stories

UDA Leads Party Popularity at 23pc as Kenya Eyes 2027 Elections – Infotrak Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains Kenya’s most popular political party, according to a new opinion poll by Infotrak...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Babu Owino Tops Infotrak Poll as Preferred Luo Political Kingpin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has emerged as the most preferred Luo political kingpin, according to a...

2 hours ago

World

Samburu’s Porro Ward MCA Patrick Lerte Dies

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-Porro Ward Member of the County Assembly Patrick Lerte has died, Samburu County officials have confirmed. Lerte’s death was announced through an...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Education Ministry declines 66,000 Grade 10 Placement Appeals Over School Capacity Constraints

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-The Ministry of Education has rejected more than 66,000 appeals from learners seeking a review of their Grade 10 senior school placements...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Duale Closes 8th Ansaaru Sunnah Islamic Conference in Eastleigh

The four-day symposium, which ran from December 23 to December 26, attracted more than 20,000 Muslim faithful, all seeking spiritual enrichment, guidance and deeper...

6 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall Extends Public Garbage Bin Rollout to Residential Estates

The ongoing rollout has already covered parts of Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington, with Governor Johnson Sakaja confirming that several more estates across the capital...

6 hours ago