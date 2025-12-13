Baringo leaders eye tourism growth as peace returns

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Leaders and residents of Baringo County have praised the national government for restoring peace in the region after years of cattle rustling and banditry that stalled development.

Speaking during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Kabarnet National Museum, Governor Benjamin Cheboi said sustained insecurity had previously made it difficult for investors, tourists and even local residents to operate freely in the county.

The governor recalled that during his first term in 2013, insecurity had reached alarming levels, forcing both local and foreign visitors to avoid Baringo altogether.

Cheboi noted that the situation has since improved following a multi-sectoral security approach, which has resulted in relative peace across the county for nearly a year.

He thanked President William Ruto for fulfilling a campaign promise made in 2022 to end insecurity in the Kerio Valley and the wider North Rift region.

“With the current peace, we can now focus on social and economic development projects that will improve livelihoods,” Cheboi said.

Deputy Governor Felix Kimaiyo said the improved security environment is expected to revive tourism in Baringo County, one of the sectors that suffered heavily due to banditry.

Kimaiyo, who is also the acting County Executive Committee Member for Tourism, said peaceful coexistence among communities would drive growth in the sector.

County Commissioner Stephen Kutwa said the security situation has significantly improved compared to the same period last year, when insecurity-prone areas experienced increased deaths, loss of property and slow emergency response.

Kutwa assured residents of continued security during the Christmas and New Year festivities, adding that officers will remain on high alert to protect lives and property.

He attributed part of the progress to the national amnesty programme, which has so far led to the surrender of 561 illegal firearms and 1,600 rounds of ammunition across Baringo County.

Residents were urged to voluntarily surrender illegal weapons to local chiefs or nearby police stations without fear of victimisation.

During the event, Kutwa recognised outgoing Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu for his role in stabilising security during his three-year tenure.

Kiragu is set to retire in January 2026 after 38 years of service.